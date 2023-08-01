Prince William and Kate Middleton's In-Sync Moments Praised by Fans

The Prince and Princess of Wales' matching movements have become the subject of a new viral video after eagle-eyed fans spotted the synchronized pair's interactions during royal engagements and posted them to social media site, TikTok.

William and Kate have attended a number of high-profile public events over the past 12 months, which have seen the couple take on increased responsibility within the monarchy since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Following the accession of King Charles III, the new monarch gave his eldest son, William, the historic title of Prince of Wales and by extension making Kate the new Princess of Wales.

The titles are the most senior to be held by members of the royal family apart from the king and queen's. And with this, the couple have increased the number of their public appearances and the share of working responsibility within the monarchy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the day of King Charles III's coronation, May 6, 2023. The synchronized pair's interactions during royal engagements have been well documented on social media. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

These engagements have presented fans with additional opportunities to see the royals out and about, with many appearances resulting in images that quickly go viral on social media.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, the.royal.watcher, on July 29, a new viral video, viewed more than 25,000 times, highlights the pair intuitively mirroring each other's movements during the highest-profile royal ceremony of the year, King Charles' coronation.

The coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and was attended by a collection of world leaders and royals, in addition to extended members of Charles' and Queen Camilla's families.

As Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate entered the abbey as part of an official procession. They were followed by their two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Captioned "Prince and Princess of Wales once again showing us how in synch they were at the coronation," the TikTok video shows the couple adjusting their robes and looking down in tandem.

The video also shows a clip of the couple attending a royal engagement in 2022 where they both matched movements as they took their seats before a round of speeches.

The post has received in excess of 7,000 likes and numerous comments so far, many of which have praised the royal couple.

"Because they are Soulmates," wrote one TikTok user. "Nobody can train to be this in sync."

"Perfection!! Taking the job a seriously as it should be!" wrote another, with a further comment reading: "They are one."

Both William and Kate have become the subject of an increasing number of viral videos over recent months with many focusing on the couple's "on-duty" and "off-duty" interactions, including any of their public displays of affection.

During the couple's three-day visit to Boston in December 2022, multiple viral posts focused on the couple's intimate gestures such as hand-holding at a Boston Celtics basketball game or William's repeated placement of his hand on his wife's back.

Kate echoed the gestures in recent months with her playful pat on the prince's butt during the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards sparking discourse online and in the tabloid newspapers in Britain.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.