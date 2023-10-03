Prince William Keeps Kate Middleton 'Waiting' in Viral Video

The moment Prince William appeared to keep his wife, Kate, waiting while he finished meeting crowds during a royal walkabout earlier this year has gone viral after footage resurfaced on social media site TikTok.

William and Kate have made more public appearances in the months since they took on the senior royal positions of Prince and Princess of Wales following the accession of King Charles III.

In one of his first acts as the new monarch in September 2022, Charles announced that he had made William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales, telling the nation that the couple would "continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

In April 2023, the Wales couple visited Birmingham where they met with creative leaders and learned about the city's diverse cultures. During the visit, William and Kate met with well-wishers who had gathered to see them, conducting a short royal walkabout.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed during a visit to Birmingham, April 20, 2023. Footage from the royal couple's walkabout to meet the public has gone viral on TikTok. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user teamwalesfamily on September 29, the viral video shows footage of William speaking to crowds while Kate appeared to already be waiting in the couple's car, ready to move on to the next engagement.

Captioned "😅William was in his world talking to people, and Kate waited patiently for him.😍," the clip has been viewed over 150,000 times so far, gaining in excess of 16,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the couple.

"They are great together!" wrote one user.

"She was waiting like 'come on—we've got places to be!' 😂," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Absolutely love this couple 🥰."

This was not the only moment from the couple's Birmingham visit to become a hit with social media users. During the day, the royals spent time at the family-run Indian Streatery restaurant, where William had his wife and the waiting press pack laughing when he answered the businesses phone, proceeding to organize a table for the inquiring customer without them knowing they were speaking to the future king.

The moment was quickly posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok and other social media platforms where fans praised the prince for his quick-thinking interaction.

The Birmingham visit came as William and Kate increased their working output in the buildup to the events marking King Charles' coronation which took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

In the days before and after the historic ceremony, the prince and princess met with members of the public as well as the visiting dignitaries in London for the occasion.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

