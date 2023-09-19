News

Prince William's New York Strategy Follows Harry's Footsteps

By
News Royal Family Prince William Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Prince William met the U.N. secretary-general during a New York visit in which he pitched himself as an international statesman just like Prince Harry sought to do.

The Prince of Wales visited the Billion Oyster Project, where he put on waders and got waist deep in the Hudson River on the first day of his visit to America.

Kate Middleton remained in Britain, meaning his U.S. outing is missing the aesthetic fireworks that royal fashion brings, and just days after Meghan Markle lent precisely that kind of glamor to Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

However, William's pitch on U.S. soil is a little different to your average royal tour.

Prince William at New York Oyster Project
Prince William visited the Billion Oyster Project in New York City on September 18, 2023, shortly before meeting U.N. Secretary General António Guterres. The Prince of Wales pitched himself as an international statesman. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

While William's opening salvo in New York may be less attention grabbing, it positioned him in what is increasingly becoming a highly coveted role in royal circles—that of international statesman.

After the Oysters, the prince later visited United Nations headquarters where he thanked Secretary-General António Guterres for supporting his climate competition the Earthshot Prize, which helps fund innovative projects aimed at saving the planet.

The pair discussed the "efforts required to accelerate the fight against climate change and protect the environment," a U.N. spokesperson told Reuters.

William thereby got to tread the boards on a global stage that Prince Harry has twice sought to occupy, first in 2021 when Meghan told reporters they had a "lovely meeting" with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at the U.N.

Then, Prince Harry gave a keynote speech for Nelson Mandela Day at the U.N. General Assembly on July 18, 2022, in which he praised the former South African president's "vision of a freer, more peaceful world."

William, however, was able to go one better than Harry and Meghan by meeting the actual secretary general rather than the deputy ahead of the Earthshot Innovation Summit, where the finalists of this year's Earthshot Prize will be announced on Tuesday.

Also there will be Bill Gates, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Caroline Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Australia, daughter of JFK.

The prince was full of praise for America, saying: "It's so good to be back in United States. No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it's only right we unveil this year's Earthshot finalists in New York City."

And on climate change, he added: "The challenge may feel huge, but as John F. Kennedy taught us, we rise to the challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And vital."

Jack Royston is Newsweek's chief royal correspondent based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC