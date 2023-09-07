Culture

Prince William Getting Surprise Kiss on Royal Visit Caught on Camera

By
Culture Royal Family Prince William Kiss Soccer

Prince William got an unexpected kiss on the cheek from an English soccer legend during a royal visit.

Paul Gascoigne, known in Britain as Gazza, embraced the future king as he visited a Pret a Manger cafe in the seaside town of Bournemouth as part of a project to end homelessness on September 7.

Gascoigne was a star of England's national team in the 1990s whose private life and struggles with alcoholism were also extensively covered in the tabloid press. Prince William is himself a soccer fan and president of English football's governing body, the Football Association (FA).

Gazza told William that he lived in nearby Sandbanks, Dorset. The pair chatted for a moment before the sports hero shook the royal's hand, leaned in, and gave him a friendly kiss on the cheek. The surprising moment was caught on camera and made William chuckle before he was called away to interact with others at the restaurant.

Prince William in Bournemouth
Prince William visits Bournemouth AFC to promote his Homewards project, on September 7, 2023. Earlier in the day, he was kissed on the cheek by English soccer star Paul Gascoigne. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

This is not the first time Gazza has been unexpectedly familiar with a royal after he famously kissed William's mother, Princess Diana's hand before the 1991 FA Cup Final.

He's also no stranger to turning up unexpectedly in the middle of a news story. In 2010, Gazza turned up in his dressing gown to a police siege involving a man called Raoul Moat, who he vaguely knew.

Moat, a night club bouncer, shot and wounded ex-girlfriend Sam Stobbart and killed her new boyfriend, Chris Brown before going on the run. He also shot and blinded a police officer, PC David Rathband.

Gascoigne arrived at the police cordon with chicken, lager and a fishing rod intent on talking around the fugitive, who was still armed with a sawn off shotgun.

William's visit to the Pret location was part of his Homewards project, which aims to end homelessness. Pret, a popular British chain, has joined William's project and pledged to expand its own efforts to get homeless people back to work in its cafes across the country.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of The Royal Foundation, William and Kate Middleton's charity, said: "Pret's commitment to expanding its Rising Stars programme is an exciting moment for Homewards. This, alongside the other commitments being made today, demonstrates the powerful role businesses can and must play if we are to make an impact in this space.

"We are excited to see how today's announcements inspire action across our Homewards locations and beyond over the next five years."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC