Prince William's Royal Engagement Mishap Caught on Camera

A royal mishap which occurred during the Prince and Princess of Wales' woodland visit with schoolchildren on Thursday has gone viral after fans highlighted the footage on the social media site TikTok.

William and Kate visited Hereford in England on September 14, spending time with the Madley Primary School's Forest School, learning about woodland crafts and the importance of outdoor experiences and activities in early years education.

During the visit, William was captured by news cameras inspecting a shelter built by the school children where he accidentally broke a decorative detail, to the amusement of his watching wife.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed during their visit to Hereford in England, September 14, 2023. Footage of the prince's inspection of a forest den built by schoolchildren has gone viral on TikTok. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user the_blazing_royals after the event, the video clip of the incident is captioned "Oops 🤣," with additional text reading: "The Prince of Wales accidentally knocked off part of the den! Don't miss the 'William!' from Catherine."

The clip has been viewed nearly 500,000 times on the platform in less than 24 hours, receiving more than 11,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the royals.

"Whoops🫣 , how he fixed it and felt bad, but giggles at himself. He is so genuine and thoughtful💕😍💕," wrote one TikTok user.

"That's adorable," posted another, while a third comment read: "I bet he's not allowed near anything breakable in any of the Royal Households."

William and Kate's visit to the Madley Primary School's Forest School comes as the prince recently took control of the Duchy of Cornwall.

When King Charles III took over the throne in September 2022, William automatically became the new Duke of Cornwall, which is a title given to the eldest son of the monarch.

The title comes with control of the Duchy of Cornwall property portfolio, which is an extensive land holding around Britain, the rents of which provide a private income for the duke and his family.

The duchy currently holds 130,000 acres of land across the U.K. with over 600 residences. The total value of the portfolio is estimated at over $1 billion.

The Duchy of Cornwall granted the Madley Primary School the area of woodland to develop their forestry school.

When William became Duke of Cornwall, his wife Kate also became the Duchess of Cornwall. The last royal to use the title had been Queen Camilla, before her husband's accession.

Over the past 12 months, William and Kate have seen their public appearances increase in line with their new senior positions within the royal family.

The couple attended the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey with their children in May, and have also increased the number of events attended in both Cornwall and Wales, in line with their new titles.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

