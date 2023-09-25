Prince William Secures Influential Fashion Ally Loved By Kate and Meghan

Prince William has added a powerful fashion ally to the group of high-profile public figures appointed to the council of his Earthshot Prize Awards.

This year, fashion designer Stella McCartney will join the ranks of famous faces such as Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett—as well as William and Queen Rania of Jordan—in selecting the winners of five Earthshot Prize grants awarded at a special ceremony in Singapore on November 7.

William founded the prize in 2020, and from 2021 has awarded ten grants of one million pounds each to scale up eco-initiatives that seek to repair manmade damage to the earth's ecosystem. In September 2023, the prince announced the shortlist of 15 finalists during a special Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit held in New York City.

Earlier this month, McCartney, the daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney and a passionate sustainability and climate action advocate, took to social media to voice her pride in joining the council in its mission.

Prince William at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City, on September 19, 2023, and (inset) fashion designer Stella McCartney at Windsor Castle on February 7, 2023. McCartney has become an Earthshot council member. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies/Paul Grover - Pool / Getty Images

"I am honoured and humbled to join The Earthshot Prize Council, sitting alongside a global group of accomplished, inspiring and passionate leaders," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The official Earthshot Prize account reposted her with the message: "We're so thrilled to be welcoming Stella McCartney to The Earthshot Prize as our new Prize Council Member! "

Meghan Markle gave the designer one of her most important commissions when she was entrusted to make the duchess' gown for her wedding reception in May 2018.

Meghan changed out of her Givenchy couture wedding dress at Windsor Castle and into a sleek silk halter neck gown by McCartney for the party portion of the royal event, at Frogmore House.

McCartney also designed the black caped dress worn by Meghan to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

Prince William's wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also familiar with McCartney's designs. Most recently the princess opted for a raspberry pink McCartney dress with bishop sleeves for the Platinum Jubilee pageant for Queen Elizabeth in June 2022.

Meghan Markle (L) wearing her Stella McCartney wedding reception gown with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018. Kate Middleton (R) wearing a Stella McCartney dress on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince Louis on June 5, 2022. STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The occasion took on extra significance in September 2022 at the time of the queen's death as it marked her last public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

McCartney has long associations with members of the British royal family, principally King Charles III. The designer has worked with a number of Charles' charitable endeavors over the years, including the Prince's Trust.

In 2021, McCartney attended the COP26 climate conference at the invitation of The Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative. The designer has worked at the forefront of bringing sustainable practices to the fashion industry and was the only representative of fashion designers at the conference.

McCartney sparked a viral moment in November 2022 when she appeared confused about how to greet the king at a Buckingham Palace reception ahead of the COP27 summit. The designer was approached by the new king and offered a half handshake and curtsy as she said: "Your Majesty, I don't know what to do anymore!"

Stella McCartney (C) with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a COP27 reception at Buckingham Palace, on November 4, 2022. McCartney has worked with the king on a number of charitable issues. Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

Charles calmed any nerves by offering her a kiss on the cheek and in February 2023 he presented McCartney with a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) honor at Windsor Castle, to which she had been appointed by Queen Elizabeth II before her death for services to fashion and sustainability.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

