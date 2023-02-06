Prince William Teased by Kate Middleton Fans in Resurfaced Clip

Prince William was teased by Kate Middleton fans, who praised the royal for her red-carpet outfit at the 2020 BAFTA awards, in a moment that has gone viral after being revived by users on social media.

Britain's new Prince and Princess of Wales have made the annual BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) film awards part of their annual diaries, with William serving as the organization's president since 2010.

Each year, the princess, in particular, is watched closely for her red-carpet fashion choices, and she has given a number of showstopping looks their debut for the event.

In 2020, William and Kate attended the 73rd awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. As the pair ascended the famous red-carpeted staircase (which was empty as, according to tradition, royalty enters the event last), a group of fans called out to praise the princess, captured on camera.

"Oh, my goodness, Kate, you look beautiful," they are heard to call in the viral clip. The footage has been viewed more than half-a-million times on TikTok since being posted by the user rm9498gul.

In response, Kate is seen to say the words, "Thank you," before the group turned their attention to her husband, adding humorously: "So do you, Wills."

The prince's reaction cannot be made out in the footage, but he appears to take it in good spirits, causing Kate to laugh.

"He has a wicked sense of humour, always being second best to his beautiful wife," one TikTok user responded to the video.

"She does look amazing....and Wills not bad either lol. Good that they join in the joke," wrote another, with a further adding: "She DOES look beautiful. And Will is BLUSHING."

Kate's glamorous red-carpet moments have increasingly become topics of intense interest throughout her marriage to Prince William. But the couple haven't attended the BAFTAs since 2020 because of the death of Prince Philip in 2021 and a diary clash in 2022.

It is not yet confirmed whether the prince and princess will attend the 2023 ceremony in the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre, London, on February 19.

For the 2020 event, Kate once again wore a famous dress by the designer of her wedding dress, Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen.

The gown, made of layered white sheer organza with gold embroidery, was first seen in 2012 for a state banquet during the couple's visit to Malaysia. The dress' embroidery featured golden hibiscus flower motifs. The hibiscus is the national flower of Malaysia.

With her dress, Kate paired a suite of fashionable Alhambra jewels from the luxury house of Van Cleef & Arpels.

Two of Kate's most-recent red-carpet moments have been among her most widely celebrated.

After a glittering appearance at the James Bond No Time To Die premiere in 2021, the princess attended a charity showing of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick in May 2022.

The princess made headlines in a striking monochrome off-the-shoulder gown by Roland Mouret, and for a viral moment where Cruise took her by the hand to help her climb a flight of steps.

The most-recent red-carpet look worn by Kate was a rented green evening gown by the brand Solace London. The borrowed dress suited the nature of the green Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston the princess attended.

To accessorize the dress, Kate debuted a new necklace that was a royal heirloom formerly worn by Princess Diana.

Newsweek approached Kensington Palace for comment.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.