Prince William's 'Territorial' Kate Middleton Gestures Caught on Camera

Footage of Prince William's territorial and protective body language toward Kate Middleton while at royal events has been shared by fans online.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary last month, have been the subject of a number of viral videos as fans took to social media to share clips and news footage from the couple's relationship. Included were examples of their well-reported public displays of affection.

A compilation video was uploaded by user princesscatherine_ and captioned "Prince William being territorial to Kate." The video has been viewed over 5 million times and has received more than 475,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Awards in London on February 19. William's "territorial" gestures toward Kate have gone viral in a compilation video on TikTok. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

One clip was taken from William and Kate's 2022 visit to Boston, where they attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The princess wore a figure-hugging rented evening gown in green as a tribute to the eco-conscious event, and William was in black tie beside her on the green carpet.

As they sat down at the gala event, footage shows William resting his hand affectionately on his wife's back as she positioned her chair.

Another clip used in the compilation video was taken in 2022 when the prince and princess attended a charity premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. The event was widely discussed after star Tom Cruise was filmed taking Kate by the hand as she climbed a set of stairs.

The gentlemanly gesture was praised by some and criticized by others as a breach of etiquette. Cameras also picked up William's glances toward his wife during the evening, with some on social media interpreting them as being protective.

Throughout their marriage, the prince has been repeatedly photographed with his hand resting on Kate's back at engagements or reassuringly touching her shoulder.

Royal photographer Chris Jackson, who has followed the couple on numerous royal tours and domestic engagements (and is married to Kate's stylist, Natasha Archer), commented on this in a recent interview.

Speaking in 2013, he said: "William is incredibly protective of Kate, and he's always putting an arm around and guiding her in the right direction."

Jackson told People in 2022 that Kate's pride in her husband is apparent at events such as the Earthshot awards. "It's nice to document these behind the scenes, as you get this genuine emotion," he said. "They are genuine moments, and she's clearly proud of him, and it's great to capture the reality of their relationship."

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston on December 2, 2022. At right, they speak with Tom Cruise at the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in London on May 19, 2022. BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/ Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Reacting to the compilation video, commenters praised the couple for their public displays of affection, as well as William's apparent protectiveness of his wife.

"As he should be," wrote one user. "He's a gentleman and her hubby. I find it quite endearing."

"The gesture says he is a very loving, attentive, caring, and sweet husband," wrote another.

"Prince protects his lady," said another commenter.

