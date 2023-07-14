Prince William's 'Unexpected' Giggle Becomes Hit With Social Media Fans

Prince William's giggle has become the focus of a new viral video, after fans posted an edited compilation of his laughing moments from a series of royal events to social media platform TikTok.

William's sense of humor has been noted by a number of commentators and fans in recent weeks, with the moment the prince caused wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, to burst into giggles during a celebratory event for Britain's National Health Service earlier this month becoming widely shared on social media.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, the.royal.watcher, on July 11, the new compilation shows William laughing on a number of occasions, including during a visit to Wales with Kate in September 2022 in the weeks after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William photographed laughing during a royal engagement in Birmingham, England, April 20, 2023. The royal's giggle has gone viral on social media. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Captioned "Prince William as you've never heard him before," the prince's laughing clips have been viewed in excess of 120,000 times on the platform, receiving more than 7,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which voiced surprise at the senior royal's childlike chuckle.

"The giggle was unexpected," wrote one TikTok user.

"Oh that laugh's adorable," wrote another, with a further comment reading: "I love when we can see his lighter side."

In one of the clips shown in the video, William is seen joking with a school child about a "birthday" and then breaking into short bursts of a giggle, before moving onto the clip of a louder peel of laughter from the 2022 visit to Wales.

This visit was made by both William and Kate in their new capacities as Prince and Princess of Wales, titles which were given to them by King Charles III after he ascended to the throne.

In his first speech as monarch, the king said: "Today I am proud to create [William] Prince of Wales. The country whose title I've been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."

During this first visit, the prince and princess met with members of the public. In a video posted of one of the couple's interactions that day, an unidentified lady told the royals: "We love how you are raising your children. They are a credit to you!"

To this, William responded: "You're very sweet," before joking: "We're looking for a babysitter!"

After having the royal in a laughing exchange, the crowd member told William: "I love you you're so real. [Princess] Diana would be so proud."

Both William and Kate have seen their interactions with members of the public increase since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, first throughout the mourning period for the late queen, and then with meeting people connected with King Charles' coronation in May.

The couple made a surprise visit to royal fans who had camped out along The Mall near Buckingham Palace to see the historic coronation procession, on their way back from a reception for world leaders. William jokingly referenced the forecast of rain for the day, saying he had been told it was a sign of good luck to have rain on a coronation day.

