Princess Charlotte's 'Adorable' Flower Moment Shared by Fans

Footage of Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, being presented with a flower bouquet by a royal fan at a public walkabout has gone viral after resurfacing on social media.

Charlotte attended her first Christmas church service on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk with members of the extended royal family in 2019, at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Part of the royal family's Christmas tradition involves spending the period at the Sandringham estate, a sprawling country property purchased in the 1900s by Queen Victoria for her eldest son. The property does not belong to the state and as such it is one of the private residences that has been inherited in the monarch's own right.

Queen Elizabeth II inherited Sandringham when her father died in 1952, and when the queen herself in turn died in 2022, her son King Charles III took over the estate. Later that year, Charles kept his mother's tradition by continuing to host the royal family at the property for Christmas.

Princess Charlotte photographed in London, May 6, 2023. And (inset) photographed with Kate Middleton at Sandringham, England, December 25, 2019. Footage from the princess' first Christmas walkabout has gone viral on TikTok. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

In the now viral video, uploaded to TikTok by user the.royal.watcher on July 1, Charles' eldest granddaughter, Charlotte, is seen holding her mother's hand as the royals met members of the public who gather each year to watch the family arrive and depart from church.

One young member of the crowd offered Kate a bouquet to pass to Charlotte, with the princess accepting them herself as her mother reminded her to say thank you.

The video has been viewed over 240,000 times on the TikTok platform, receiving in excess of 7,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have noted the sweet nature of the exchange.

"Adorable!" wrote one user, with another adding: "Her face lit up."

A further commenter said "so sweet," with the video poster responding: "That little boy was so cute!"

2019 was the first year that Charlotte joined her parents for the royal Christmas church service and was repeated in 2022, after a two-year break owing to the COVID pandemic.

William and Kate have often spent Christmas at Sandringham, with the young family having possession of a large house on the estate called Anmer Hall, which was a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II and a group of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren are photographed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland by the Princess of Wales in summer 2022. The photograph was released to march what would have been the monarch's 97th birthday. The Princess of Wales

Elizabeth was known to have been close to her grandchildren (of which she had 8) and great-grandchildren (12 of which were born before her death). In 2016, Kate opened up about the queen's grandparenting style, and noted the close bond between the monarch and Charlotte.

Speaking to an ITV film crew just months after Charlotte's birth for a documentary marking Elizabeth's 90th birthday, Kate said: "It's very special us having a new little girl to the family. Very lucky that George has got a little sister. The queen, she was really thrilled that it was a little girl and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington [Palace] she was one of our first visitors here."

"I think she's very fond of Charlotte," she continued. "Always watching what she's up to. George is only two and a half and calls her 'gan-gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows, I think, her love for her family."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their great-grandmother's state funeral in September 2022, and in April 2023, Kensington Palace released a photograph of Elizabeth with her great-grandchildren to mark what would have been her 90th birthday.

