Princess Charlotte's 'Iconic' Moments Highlighted by Fans

Princess Charlotte has become the subject of a new popular viral video as an edited compilation of highlights from her public appearances at official events over the years has been shared on social media site TikTok.

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales', daughter turned eight this May and has seen her attendance at public events increase over the past 12 months as her grandfather, King Charles III, ascended to the throne last September.

Charlotte and her siblings, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, have become a popular feature at royal ceremonies, including most recently the Trooping the Colour celebrations in Central London which took place in June. The princess and princes took part in the traditional carriage procession and appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside their parents.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis photographed at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. The princess has become the focus of a new fan made viral video on TikTok. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Uploaded to TikTok by user princesscharlottedits, on August 6, the new viral video contains a clip of the princess' cheeky gesture while attending a sports event with her mother, Kate.

The footage was captured at the inaugural King's Cup Regatta, a sailing race hosted by William and Kate in aid of the Royal Foundation charities in August 2019.

The race was staged in Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, an island off the south coast of England where sailing regattas have been held for over a century. William and Kate each took part with crews on different yachts, racing one another. William's crew ultimately beat out Kate's, but both lost out to celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls who won with a crew racing for the Tusk conservationist charity.

During the day's events, Kate and Charlotte were photographed walking through the grandstand filled with spectators, with Kate stopping to point out someone in the crowd to her daughter. The little princess then playfully stuck her tongue out at the unidentified person, who the press later reported was her grandfather, Michael Middleton.

Kate's laughing reaction and swift movement of her daughter was shared widely by fans and resurfaced in 2022 when the royal was similarly spotted with a cheeky Prince Louis during the Platinum Jubilee pageant for Queen Elizabeth II.

Also highlighted in the viral clip, which is captioned "Have you ever heard Charlotte laugh," is footage of the princess captured during the coronation weekend in May.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with extended members of the royal family attending, including the monarch's three Wales grandchildren.

For the occasion, Charlotte wore a bespoke dress designed by the fashion house responsible for making her mother's wedding dress back in 2011—Alexander McQueen.

The princess' white caped dress with silverwork embroidery representing the floral emblems of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales was topped with a wreath of silver leaves worn as a headdress, matching that worn by her mother.

Another collection of clips shows the princess participating in the community event held on the national holiday for the coronation on May 8. The Wales family helped with the renovations for a local Scout hut, where they also participated in games and activities. One clip appears to show the princess laughing.

The TikTok video has gained over 700,000 views in 48 hours, receiving in excess of 28,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the young royal.

"She even laughs like a princess," wrote one user. "Iconic Princess," posted another, with a further comment reading: "She's sooo cute."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

