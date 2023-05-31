Princess Charlotte's Inherited 'Hair Flick' Spotted By Fans

Royal fans have highlighted a touching similarity shared between Princess Charlotte and her mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, in a new viral video which has reached over one million views on TikTok.

Charlotte, who celebrated her eighth birthday on May 2, has seen her number of public appearances increase over the past year, most recently attending events celebrating the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III.

Shared in archive footage, fans identified a repeated gesture by the princess where she adjusts her hair which has been compared to a similar move performed by Kate over her time in the public eye.

Princess Charlotte photographed during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cardiff, Wales, June 4, 2022. Royal fans have highlighted the similarities between the princess and her mother online. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Uploaded to TikTok by user the.royal.watcher, and captioned "Where did Charlotte get the hair flick from?," the viral clip has been viewed more than 1.4 million times in 24 hours and received in excess of 26,000 likes and numerous comments.

In one clip shown in the edited compilation, Charlotte is seen at Westminster Abbey on the day of her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, state funeral. The princess attended the service with her mother and older brother, Prince George.

A second clip, also shows the princess' "hair flick" on display during her first day at school in 2019.

"Just like her mummy," commented one TikTok user of the clips which have been edited with footage of Kate's own hair adjustment moment.

"Like mother like daughter!!💕💕🥰," posted another, with a further user adding: "Charlotte has a great role model!"

This is not the first time that fans have spotted similarities between the princess and her family members.

Social media clips highlighting moments where the royal has taken cues from her mother and great-grandmother at public events have been widely shared, including footage from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where Charlotte appears to mirror Queen Elizabeth's iconic wave.

From the late queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, Charlotte has seen her public profile increase over the past year.

In addition to attending the Trooping the Colour parade and jubilee concert and pageant in London, the princess also made her first visit to Wales, started at a new school near Windsor Castle and made her first solo appearance with her parents at a royal engagement during the Commonwealth Games.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III with their younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, May 6, 2023. Kate and Charlotte wore matching dresses by Alexander McQueen. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In May, the princess was among the congregation at Westminster Abbey watching King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. For the historic event, the royal was dressed in a mini-me style of outfit to her mother's.

Designed by the creative team at Alexander McQueen—designers of Kate's 2011 royal wedding dress—Charlotte's coronation outfit consisted of an ivory silk crepe dress and cape embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to signify the floral emblems of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The material and embroidery of the dress matched Kate's own and the mother and daughter matched with their custom silver leaf headdresses also designed by the house of McQueen in collaboration with milliner Jess Collett.

