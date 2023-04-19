Princess Charlotte Inherited Princess Diana's 'Side-Eyes,' Fans Joke

Princess Charlotte fans joked that she looks like Queen Elizabeth II's "mini-me" but may have inherited Princess Diana's "side-eyes" based on a clip of the young royal that has gone viral on TikTok.

The footage shows Charlotte walking behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Christmas Day, at Sandringham, in the east of England, in 2022.

The video of the moment has received over 7 million views and 329,000 likes after it was posted with the caption: "The Queen's mini-me, but with Diana's side eyes."

Princess Charlotte can be seen smiling on the same day fans felt they spotted 'side-eye' worthy of her grandmother Princess Diana on Christmas Day, 2022. She was in procession with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

It is not possible to say what Charlotte, who is approaching her eighth birthday, was thinking as the footage was recorded and photos from the event show her smiling happily.

However, fans on the social media platform joked that she appeared to be showing "side-eye," meaning a disapproving glance.

One light-hearted comment, liked more than 8,000 times, read: "What if... Princess Charlotte is a reincarnation of Princess Diana?"

Another, liked 14,000 times, read: "Charlotte doesn't miss a thing, she watches and observes everything she's great just love her."

In addition to reminding fans of Princess Diana's knowing look, some felt Charlotte looked like a young Queen Elizabeth II, with one fan writing: "She is a total mixture of the late queen and Princess Diana."

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to both royals with their choice of name, as their daughter was christened Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

When she was five years old, Charlotte wrote a touching Mother's Day card for Princess Diana in which she said her father was missing his mother.

In the message, shared by William and Kate on social media, she wrote: "Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx."

This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.



Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bys6OCqtTT — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

The post came during the coronavirus lockdown when some were mourning loved ones lost to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions made it harder for families to be together.

Kensington Palace posted on Twitter at the time: "This year Mother's Day will be different once again.

"Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.

"But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

"Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

