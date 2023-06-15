Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton's Coronation Glance Caught on Camera

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton's touching mother-daughter moment, captured at the coronation of King Charles III in May, has gone viral on social media, with fans highlighting the exchange in a new TikTok video.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, attended the coronation alongside husband, Prince William, and their two youngest children, Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple's oldest son, Prince George, did not accompany his parents, instead forming part of his grandfather's official coronation procession through Westminster Abbey as a Page of Honour.

Princess Charlotte (L) and The Princess of Wales (R) photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of King Charles III, May 6, 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

To date, the coronation is the largest royal ceremony that the Wales children have attended, with Charlotte and George formerly attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the abbey in September 2022.

In the new viral clip, uploaded to TikTok by user princesscharlottedits, on Tuesday, news footage of Kate and her daughter is slowed down to highlight the touching moment they shared a brief smile during the historic coronation ceremony.

The video has been viewed on the platform over 250,000 times so far and received in excess of 14,000 likes and over 100 comments, many of which have praised Charlotte and her mother.

"That little girl is something special," wrote one user, with another adding: "Beautiful moment and a sweet smile between Kate and Charlotte."

A further comment read: "Such a sweet moment between mother and daughter!"

For the coronation, Kate and Charlotte were celebrated by fashion watchers for their coordinated outfits, both designed by the same team that created Kate's 2011 wedding dress at Alexander McQueen.

Kate's dress was a longline pillar-shaped gown in ivory silk crepe embroidered with real silver thread. The dress featured a plunging neckline which was covered for the ceremony and later revealed for the official photography session, and over top she wore the robes of the Royal Victorian Order.

Charlotte's outfit was a "mini-me" version of Kate's, comprising a much simpler dress with a matching cape overtop embroidered with satin thread depicting the floral emblems of England (rose), Northern Ireland (shamrock), Scotland (thistle) and Wales (daffodil).

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed arriving at Westminster Abbey with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte for the coronation of King Charles III, May 6, 2023. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The past 12 months have seen 8-year-old Charlotte increase her number of public appearances, first for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and then for the coronation celebrations and beyond.

In August 2022, the princess made her first solo appearance with her parents at an official royal engagement, to watch events connected with the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, England.

Charlotte was flown to the event by her father, William, by helicopter and joined Kate at the aqua-arena, watched swimming competitions and later a hockey game, before meeting people connected with the SportsAid charity of which Kate is patron.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

