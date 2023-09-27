Princess Charlotte's Matching Moves With Kate Middleton Caught on Camera

Princess Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, have become the focus of a new viral video as social media fans have highlighted their matching body language moments on TikTok.

Charlotte is the only daughter of Kate and Prince William, born in London in 2015. The princess has seen her public profile increase over the past year, as she moved one position closer to the throne following the death of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

Charlotte is currently third in line to the throne, and has attended a number of high-profile royal events over the past 12 months, including the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey in May, and the Trooping the Colour ceremonies in June.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte photographed at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 16, 2023. The royal mother and daughter duo have become the focus of a new viral video. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user teamwalesfamily on September 26, an edited compilation of footage shows Charlotte's interactions with her father, William, compared to those displayed by her mother at similar events.

Captioned "PARALLELS of Lottie and Kate with William," the clip contains footage of the princess patting her father on the knee during a Commonwealth Games event in 2022, compared with footage of her mother making a similar gesture during the couple's visit to Boston later that year.

Other clips featured include footage of Charlotte and Kate mirroring each others movements during the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023.

The concert was the first of its kind to mark a coronation and included a special speech by William, watched by Kate, Charlotte, Prince George, King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 350,000 times on the social media platform so far, gaining in excess of 20,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have voiced praise for the royals.

"Such a happy and beautiful family ❤️," wrote one user.

"So genuine and real ❤️so refreshing," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Future King with his queen and his lovely princess 🥰."

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte photographed at the coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Wales family have become the focus of a number of viral videos, not only showing their interactions with each other but also focusing on their appearances at large-scale royal events.

Aside from the coronation and Trooping the Colour, Charlotte and siblings Prince George and Prince Louis have also made joint appearances at the royal Easter celebrations held at Windsor Castle this year.

On September 26, Kate gave an insight into her daughter's interests away from the royal spotlight.

During a visit to a textile mill in Yorkshire, England, Kate met 7-year-old Emily May Catto who told the royal that her hobby was dancing. "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap," the princess told her, per the Daily Mail. "Keep up the dancing."

