Princess Charlotte Showing Her 'Royal Power' Goes Viral

Princess Charlotte showed her brothers how it's done in a series of light-hearted clips that went viral on TikTok.

Prince George and Prince Louis earned a touch of constructive criticism from their sister during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee when the cameras were on the younger generation of royals. A montage of their interactions, shared by user @wikagechlo, went viral on TikTok after it was liked 85,600 times and viewed 607,000 times.

The video was posted with the message: "'I'm the one who's in control' future Princess Royal power," quoting a lyric from the pop song "Power" by Little Mix.

In the first clip, Charlotte appears to tell George to put his "arms down" while they stand side by side on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the "Platinum Pageant" on June 5, 2022, the final day of the queen's jubilee.

In the second clip, shot during the pageant itself, Charlotte stops Louis from putting his fingers in his mouth. The third clip was captured during a carriage procession for Trooping the Colour, the opening day of the jubilee, held three days prior.

It shows Charlotte pulling Louis' arm down as he waves enthusiastically at crowds of monarchists who lined the streets in the hope they would see the royals passing by.

One reply read: "HRH Princess Charlotte it's so cute to see how she keeps in checks with brothers stepping in for her mum."

Another shared: "You are the future king, but I have the power."

And one fan pointed out Charlotte will follow in Princess Anne's footsteps as "The Next Princess Royal."

The title Princess Royal typically goes to a monarch's oldest daughter, meaning Charlotte will not be in line to adopt the title until Prince William becomes king.

Princess Anne was Queen Elizabeth II's oldest daughter, while Charles had two sons, meaning there is no princess royal within Prince Harry and William's generation.

At the jubilee, Prince Louis stole hearts with his adorable behavior on the Buckingham Palace balcony, blocking his ears and screaming in an image that went viral after the event.

At the time, royal expert Kristen Meinzer told Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast some of the public reaction took the royal children's behavior a little too seriously.

"So much of the press decided that this is a reflection of what a terrible mother Kate Middleton is," she said. "This is sexism. Women always get the blame if the kids behave or misbehave. What about the men?"

