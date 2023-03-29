Princess Diana Showing Baby Harry to His Cousin Resurfaces in Cute Clip

Princess Diana showing off her new baby, Prince Harry, to another of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren has gone viral on TikTok.

In the footage, Diana cradles her second-born son in her arms during his christening at Windsor Castle on December 21, 1984.

Diana crouches down as she shouts "look, look Zara," in an effort to get the attention of Zara Tindall, who was around three at the time and is the daughter of Princess Anne.

Prince Harry leaves the christening of his nephew, Prince Louis, at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, on July 9, 2018. A clip from his own 1984 christening [inset top] in which Princess Diana showed him off to Zara Tindall [inset bottom in the same year. DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The princess then asks Zara's brother Peter Phillips to get his sister's attention before the youngster comes over to see her cousin Harry.

The narrator states: "Mother knelt on the carpet to show the baby to the children but by now a tearful Prince Harry had had enough."

The baby prince can be heard crying in the footage, which was played to the nation during Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas broadcast a few days later.

One comment on the TikTok video read "she just glows as a mother" while another noted "the way she said Zara."

Princess Diana described in tape recordings made for her secret biographer Andrew Morton how King Charles III had upset her mother at the christening.

In transcripts published in his book, Diana: Her True Story, the princess said: "Charles went to talk to my mother at Harry's christening and said: 'We were so disappointed—we thought it would be a girl.'

"Mummy snapped his head off, saying: 'You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that's normal'.

"Ever since that day the shutters have come down and that's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him."

Diana also spoke, however, about how close Charles and Harry were at the time the book was published in 1992.

The Royal Family's official website records how footage of the christening was played during Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas broadcast days later.

It reads: "In 1984 The Queen gained her fourth grandchild, Prince Harry, and her Christmas Broadcast that year featured film of his christening. The theme of The Queen's message for that year was the lessons which adults could learn from children."

