Princess Diana Fans Joke She Ruined Weather for King's Coronation

Fans of the late Princess Diana have flooded social media with memes following weather reports that suggest there will be rain in London on the day of King Charles III's coronation.

Charles is due to be crowned alongside his second wife, Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, with a largescale procession through the streets of London culminating in a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance and Royal Air Force flypast.

Forecasts are this week predicting that Saturday will see rain showers move across London, with the Met Office (Britain's national meteorological service) stating that rain is expected in the city around "lunchtime."

On the day, King Charles is expected to begin his procession back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach at 1 p.m. GMT, and is due to make his balcony appearance to watch the aerial flypast at 2:15 p.m.

Responding to the news on social media, a number of users posted reaction images of Princess Diana, Charles' first wife from whom he separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Princess Diana photographed in a rain shower in Scotland, July 4, 1985. Social media users have responded to news that there could be rain on coronation day with images of Princess Diana. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

A number of fans have pointed out that had the couple not divorced and Diana not eventually died in a 1997 Paris car crash, May 6 could have been the day of her own coronation.

When the couple's 1992 separation was announced by then Prime Minister John Major, he clarified that following the move: "There is no reason why the Princess of Wales should not be crowned queen in due course."

This changed with her divorce.

One meme posted in response to the news of bad weather for Charles' coronation features a cut-out image of Diana over a still from the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

In the scene which the still was taken from, the character of Olenna Tyrell orders the murder of Cersei Lannister's child, delivering the line: "Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me."

The scene became a widespread meme after it aired as social media users edited various celebrities into the picture.

In the Diana meme, the text has been altered to read: "Tell Charles. I want him to know it was me."

Posted by Twitter user Michelle_BYoung, the meme has been viewed over 260,000 times and gained in excess of 6,000 likes.

Other social media accounts have responded to the news of coronation rain in similar ways, using images or memes of Princess Diana suggesting it was some form of "karma" for her turbulent relationship with Charles.

"Call it Diana's revenge; the weather forecast for London this weekend has rain predicted for the coronation," wrote one Twitter user, with another adding: "Karma is sweet."

One tweet showed an edited photograph of Diana standing in front of Windsor Castle during the 1992 fire which ravaged a number of the state apartments, while another poster uploaded a still image from the princess' 1995 bombshell interview with BBC's Panorama.

The interview was highly controversial at the time for Diana's comments about her husband's suitability to being king, and also for her "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," statement in reference to Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla).

After the interview was broadcast, Charles and Diana began divorce proceedings and in the years since her death, a BBC inquiry identified "deceitful behavior" that was used to secure her participation.

Charles would not be the first monarch to have rain on his coronation day.

In June 1953 it rained on the day of the king's mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, coronation and also on the day of his grandfather, King George VI, in May 1937.

Rehearsals that have been undertaken by the armed forces and members of the royal family before Charles' May 6 ceremony are believed to have contingency planning for bad weather.

The element of the occasion which is most likely to be affected by heavy rain or wind would be the Royal Air Force flypast.

