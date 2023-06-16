Princess Diana's Quick Reflexes With Prince Harry Spotted By Fans

Prince Harry and Princess Diana are the subjects of a new viral video as the princess' precision parenting moves during Buckingham Palace balcony appearances have been spotted by fans.

Harry's relationship with his mother has been in the public focus in recent months after he wrote extensively about his childhood and reaction to Diana's death in his memoir, Spare.

The prince has also repeatedly referenced his mother in his legal battles against the U.K. tabloid media. He has accused the press of hacking her telephone to illegally source news stories and invading her privacy on numerous occasions.

Uploaded to TikTok by user remembering.diana, a clip shows footage of Harry and Diana during the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations of the monarch's official birthday at Buckingham Palace in 1989.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry are pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June 1989. Footage of the princess with Harry and cousin, Princess Beatrice, on the palace balcony has gone viral on TikTok. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Each year the celebrations close with a flypast staged by the Royal Air Force. For royal watchers, this provides an annual occasion to see the extended Windsor family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

In 2022, the Trooping the Colour celebrations were factored into the wider Platinum Jubilee events, marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign. The 2023 event, on June 17, will be King Charles III's first as sovereign.

A subsequent clip also shows Diana and Harry on the balcony in 1990 watching another aerial flypast, this time marking the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

At both events featured in the TikTok video, the princess is seen correcting Harry's behaviour, straightening his tie and even preventing his younger cousin, Princess Beatrice (daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson) from throwing a glove over the balcony.

The viral video, captioned "Princess Diana never missed anything," has been viewed more than 1.3 million times in just 24 hours and received in excess of 197,000 likes and 100 comments.

One TikTok commenter posted: "Loved how quickly she took the gloves off Beatrice's hand."

"He was quite a handful." said another of Harry, with a further commenter adding: "We could see she truly loved children."

A number of commenters pointed out that Diana's natural ability to handle children was demonstrative of her pre-royal career as a nursery assistant.

When she began dating Prince Charles in the late 1970s, Lady Diana Spencer worked at the Young England Kindergarten in the Pimlico area of London, close to the flat she shared with three friends in fashionable Chelsea.

When she became engaged, Diana left her job but maintained close connections with children and children's charities throughout her royal life.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

