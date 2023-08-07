News

Princess Diana's Trick for Settling Baby Prince William Goes Viral

By
News Royal Family Prince William Princess Diana King Charles III

Princess Diana's trick for stopping Prince William crying during his christening has resurfaced in a viral video.

The Prince of Wales was 6 weeks old when he was required to pose for a christening photo with the royals, including King Charles III, Diana, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother.

And William had a crying fit during the shoot, which Diana would later say was at a time of day that "couldn't have been worse."

Princess Diana, King Charles at William's Christening
Princess Diana and King Charles III are pictured with Prince William in an official portrait from his christening at Buckingham Palace, London, on August 4, 1982. The princess offered William her little finger to suck on to soothe himself. Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty

Diana managed to calm the future Prince of Wales by offering him her pinkie finger to suck on while the photo shoot took place around them.

The moment resurfaced in an August 4 TikTok video, which was captioned: "OTD [On the day] 41 years ago, Princess Diana calmed Prince William by using her pinky finger."

The post has been liked more than 262,000 times and viewed over 3.3 million times. One comment read: "The way Charles went speechless and surprised how Diana Calm down their Son."

@royaltyfandom OTD 41 years ago, Princess Diana calmed Prince William by using her pinky finger #fyp #foryoupage #princessdiana #queenelizabeth #princewilliam #kingcharlesiii #queenmother #princessanne #otd #royalfamily ♬ original sound - juqheadefxs 🜲

The princess later described William's christening in tapes she made for her biographer Andrew Morton for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story.

Diana said: "I was treated like nobody else's business on 4 August. Nobody asked me when it was suitable for William—11 o'clock, couldn't have been worse.

"Endless pictures of the Queen, Queen Mother, Charles and William," added Diana. "I was excluded totally that day. I felt desperate, because I had literally just given birth—William was only six weeks old. And it was all decided around me. Hence the ghastly pictures.

"Everything was out of control, everything. I wasn't very well and I just blubbed my eyes out. William started crying, too. Well, he just sensed that I wasn't exactly hunky-dory," she said.

The time-old trick is not only Diana's. It was written about in bestselling parenting guide Heading Home With Your Newborn: From Birth to Reality, by Laura A. Jana and Jennifer Shu, both pediatricians.

They wrote: "The cheap, easy, and ever-present pacifier substitute: your pinky finger. If you find yourself in the position of wanting to soothe your baby by giving him something to suck on other than your breast, you can always use your (clean) little finger.

"Simply turn your hand palm-side up and let your baby suck on your pinky finger, allowing it to rest gently in the roof of his mouth."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC