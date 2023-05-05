Princess Diana 'Would Have Outshone Everyone' at Coronation, Says Butler

Princess Diana "would have attended" King Charles' coronation and "outshone" all other members of the royal family, according to her former butler.

Paul Burrell, who joined Charles and Diana's household in 1987 and continued working for the princess after her divorce up until her death in 1997, appeared on British TV on Thursday, days before King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

He expressed his belief that the princess would have attended the momentous event, despite no longer being the wife of the king. This follows news that Andrew Parker Bowles, the first husband of Queen Camilla, whom she divorced in 1995, will be attending the ceremony.

Princess Diana photographed in Hong Kong wearing a royal tiara on November 10, 1989. The princess' former butler has said she would have attended King Charles' coronation and "outshone" everyone. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

"I wouldn't have thought that she would pass up such an event, being such a vociferous member of the royal family, so proud of her sons being part of the royal family, and part of the monarchy," he told GB News' Dan Wootton.

"I think she would have attended," he continued. "I think she would have looked stunning. She would have outshone everyone—much to the anger of some—but she would have done it with grace."

On where his former boss' life would have taken her, post-divorce had she lived, Burrell said that she "would have moved on by now."

"She would be in her sixties," he said, and "would have found love."

Alluding to the princess' humanitarian work, he also suggested that she "would have found a position in the world and probably be in Ukraine right now, trying to sort the mess out."

In the days leading up to the coronation on Saturday, a number of commentators have reflected on Diana's royal life and how, had she not been divorced and had she been alive today, it could have easily been her being crowned at Westminster Abbey and not Camilla.

The princess' two sons will be in the abbey on coronation day, reunited publicly for the first time since Prince Harry published his bombshell memoir in which he openly criticized his father, Charles, his brother, Prince William, and stepmother, Camilla.

It was announced last month that the prince's wife, Meghan Markle, will not attend the historic ceremony. Instead, she will remain in California with the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since Diana's death, Paul Burrell has become a regular commentator on her life behind palace walls.

In 2003, he published a tell-all memoir about his life working with the princess after he was accused of stealing from her estate.

Princess Diana photographed with her butler, Paul Burrell in London, in 1994. Burrell published a tell-all memoir in 2003 about his time with Diana called "A Royal Duty." Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

Police raided the former butler's home in 2002 and confiscated hundreds of items formerly belonging to Diana, Charles and William. A legal case was brought against him by the princess' executors which eventually went to trial at the Old Bailey Court in London.

The trial sensationally collapsed after evidence was provided to the court that Burrell had previously informed Queen Elizabeth II he was just storing the royal items he was accused of stealing for safekeeping.

After the trial, he published his memoir A Royal Duty in which he made a number of revelations about Diana's personal life which he came under fire from members of the public and royal family.

Princes William and Harry released a joint statement before the book hit shelves, condemning the butler who had also served them when they were children.

"We cannot believe that Paul, who was entrusted with so much, could abuse his position in such a cold and overt betrayal. It is not only deeply painful for the two of us, but also for everyone else affected and it would mortify our mother if she were alive today," the brothers said.

"And if we might say so, we feel we are more able to speak for our mother than Paul. We ask Paul please to bring these revelations to an end."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

