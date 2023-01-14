Prison Expert Explains What Bryan Kohberger's Life Will Be Like Behind Bars

Prison expert Larry Levine outlined on Friday what the life of Bryan Kohberger, the University of Idaho murders suspect, might look like behind bars.

NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield asked Levine, the founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants, what would happen to Kohberger if he ends up in the state penitentiary and what would his jail circumstances look like.

"Well, most likely he's gonna be in protective custody because if they let him in 'general population' [there's a] good possibility somebody is going to try to take him out and kill him," Levine said. "You'll get a lot of street cred in a prison by committing violence against somebody who's an informant, somebody who's a child molester, somebody that abuses women. So his life is pretty bleak."

Levine, a former federal inmate himself, predicted that Kohberger is expected to undergo a 23-hour lockdown, adding that this is what he has to "look forward to the rest of his life."

Wall Street Prison Consultants founder Larry Levine has spent time as a federal inmate. He tells @TVAshleigh that Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger will most likely stay in protective custody for his own protection.#Banfield pic.twitter.com/vdwGo43fU4 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 14, 2023

He also said that Kohberger might not get regular visits like everyone else, and that prison guards will probably bring the telephone down to him where he will have to reach out to it from his cell to use.

"Life as he knows it is over. And right now, I doubt that he's sleeping because he's replaying everything in his head, where he started, what he did, where he's at," Levine added.

Kohberger is now facing charges of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary after he was arrested on December 30 at his parents' house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

His arrest came after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found stabbed to death in their beds on November 13 in an off-campus residence near the University of Idaho.

The 28-year-old maintains his innocence and said through his public defense attorney, Jason LaBar, that he is "eager to be exonerated."

Kohberger appeared in an Idaho court on Thursday for a status hearing at which he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. Anne Taylor, his lawyer, said that Kohberger was willing to waive his right to a timely preliminary hearing, which would have taken place within 14 days, because he wanted his defense team to have time to be prepared and find new information about the case.

The preliminary hearing was scheduled to begin on June 26 and might continue for several days. Judge Megan Marshall said the court will block off the days from June 26 to June 30 in case prosecutors or the defense attorneys need additional time to present all their evidence.

Newsweek reached out to the Zoukis Consulting Group, a prison consultancy for comment.