Pro Golfers Explain What It's Like To Hit the Links With Michael Jordan

While it's been quite some time since he hit the NBA hardwood, Michael Jordan's name is still synonymous with winning. The Chicago Bulls legend needed to be the best, and he was willing to overcome any challenge necessary to reach that goal. His willingness to take things personally ultimately paid off, as MJ retired with six NBA titles and countless individual honors to his name.

That drive wasn't limited to the basketball court. As several golfers have recounted, Jordan is also a force to be reckoned with on the links.

But what does that actually entail? How far is His Airness willing to push it when there's a "W" on the line?

Let's check it out.

NBA Legend Michael Jordan hits a tee shot during ARIA Resort & Casino's 13th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek on April 3, 2014 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael Jordan knows his way around the golf course

When you imagine Michael Jordan golfing, it's tempting to imagine him flailing his way around the course and coasting off his reputation. That, however, isn't the case.

"What always surprises me is his touch, which for quite a big guy is quite impressive," Rory McIlroy explained in a PGA Tour write-up. "He has great hands. Inside of 6 feet, I'd take him against pretty much anyone."

Keegan Bradley shared a similar scouting report. "I'd say from 30 yards and in – his chipping is as good as a lot of pros, I think," he noted.

That's not to say Jordan is only dangerous when he gets close to the green, though.

"He makes a nice smooth swing," Phil Mickelson, who played with Mike at the 1991 Western Amateur, was quoted as saying.

Jordan Spieth agreed, adding that MJ "hits it really nice, doesn't miss many fairways."

Jordan starts slow but heats up

If you remember Michael Jordan playing basketball, the guard was more than capable taking over a game and playing unstoppable ball down the stretch. It seems like that ability has also translated to the golf course.

"He gets 10 strokes against TOUR pros, and they have learned the hard way that without a fast start, it's nearly impossible to win," Cameron Morfit explained in the PGA piece.

But what does that actually mean in practice? Allow Ricky Fowler to explain.

"He presses on the sixth tee because he might stroke once in the first five holes, and for the most part any of the pros would be up at that point, so it's pretty automatic that the press is coming on six tee because he strokes on, I think, six, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, and that's like the gantlet – you're trying to hang on for dear life," the pro explained. "He knows what he's doing."

It's also worth noting that Fowler has never defeated MJ at his course, so the NBA legend is certainly on to something.

MJ is, unsurprisingly, prepared to talk trash

Brooks Koepka: Michael Jordan beat me at golf, asked 'where my wallet was' after trash talk. 🔥 🐐 https://t.co/RAbdELGebP pic.twitter.com/5wMD0mEeQ9 — theScore (@theScore) May 5, 2020

Given what we know of Michael Jordan's NBA career, you'd probably expect him to talk a bit of trash on the golf course. That assumption, it seems, would be correct.

"I didn't win our match; it felt like he was very crafty for his handicap," Adam Scott remembered regarding a round of golf with His Airness and two other pros. "And when I hit a bad or so-so shot, or he hit a good one, he got in my ear like you would in other sports but not so much golf. (Laughs) Lots of chirping."

Beyond that, Jordan has another advantage: the intimidation factor.

"Was I star-struck? I had never met him, so I suppose I was a bit awed," Scott added. "The NBA in the 1980s and 90s was big even in Australia, and I had a hoop outside. He's one of the five biggest athletes of all time in any sport."

No matter the sport, though, one thing is clear: Mess with Michael Jordan at your own risk.