Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Said He 'Might Actually Be' Second Coming of Christ: Lawsuit

The former law partners of pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood say that he claimed he "might actually be" the second coming of Jesus Christ in a recorded conversation.

The bizarre claim was made in legal brief submitted last week by Nicole Wade, Jonathan Grunberg and Taylor Wilson, who were all law partners with Wood before starting their own firm and entering into a flurry of legal battles with their former colleague earlier this year. News of the brief was first revealed in a Thursday report from Law & Crime. In addition to hinting that he might be Christ, Wood also allegedly argued that he personally represented a host of other Biblical figures.

"You're sitting with Lin Wood. Or has the second coming already started?" Wood is quoted as saying in the brief. "Maybe I'm already here. You want to take the risk that you might be wrong. And I might actually be Christ coming back for a second time in the form of an imperfect man, elevating Christ consciousness."

"That cause you to have a little bit of a chill?" Wood allegedly continued. "Who would be more eloquent to say what the will of God is, the belief of God in me. I represent Moses. I represent Ananias the believer. I'm like the power of King David. Now look you all, I told you I was going to pray tonight to my God, not to myself, because to me there's God and there's me."

Wood's former partners sued him for fraud and breach of contract in late August, when the lawyer was focused on defending Kyle Rittenhouse, the accused murderer of two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In recent months, he has been best known for seeking to overturn the presidential election outcome while promoting conspiracy theories related to President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims that massive voter fraud was to blame for President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The August lawsuit accused Wood of "erratic, abusive, and unprofessional behavior" that led the former partners to break away. The lawyers claim that Wood sent them several hostile messages, including an expletive-laden voicemail that referred to Grunberg as "Chilean Jew" and an email that allegedly warned them that they "in fact have been screwing around with God Almighty."

Wood filed a countersuit, accusing the lawyers of defamation in their "shakedown effort." The brief is part of an effort to hold Wood accountable for the "frivolous" countersuit under Georgia's anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) laws. Wood had claimed that the lawyers defamed him by suggesting that he had a "God-complex" and was "mentally unstable."

Wood described the revelation of the purported recording as "propaganda based on propaganda" on Twitter Thursday. He insisted that he does not believe he is "God," while also urging followers to get behind the notion that "the real world is a lie."

"Despite what is being said about me, I want you to know I do not think I am God," Wood tweeted. "If I am, I must have a really bad memory, totally forgetting when I created the universe & myself. But I do firmly believe that the Holy Spirit resides in every one of God's imperfect children."

"We must live in the spiritual world," he added. "The real world is a lie."

The lawyer also falsely claimed that notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison last August, is still alive. The claim was made shortly after the latest in a series of attacks on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who became a favored target of Wood after the Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden's win.

Following a false allegation that Roberts had ties with Epstein earlier in the month, Wood suggested on Wednesday that the chief justice may have somehow been responsible for or had prior knowledge of the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died of natural causes at the age of 79 in 2016. Wood has provided no evidence to support any of the claims.

"I am fully aware of the onslaught of attacks being made against me based on my revelations about Chief Justice John Roberts," tweeted Wood. "Before attacking me, maybe fair-minded people would first ask Roberts to tell the truth. Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive."

