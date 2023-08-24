Pro-Trump 'Prophet' Has New Prediction About Georgia Indictment

Pastor and self-proclaimed "prophet" Hank Kunneman believes the Fulton County, Georgia, indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 others is the devil's work.

Trump was expected to arrive at Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening for his booking and arrest on 13 charges, including racketeering and forgery, associated with alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden.

Others who have already been booked and had their mug shots taken included Trump's longtime confidant and former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who appeared Wednesday and said afterward that he was "very, very honored" to be among those charged. Giuliani's legal defense reportedly will receive a financial boost next month at a lavish Trump-hosted fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Self-proclaimed "prophet" Hank Kunneman proclaims that God will use Trump's Georgia indictment to bring forth evidence of election fraud: "The devil went down to try to steal the soul of a nation ... They're gonna wish they never did that which they thought that they could do." pic.twitter.com/DjlzhiPF5J — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 24, 2023

"Georgia and what they're trying to do is gonna backfire, they're gonna all need a bunch of Tums," said Kunneman, the senior pastor of Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, Nebraska, in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Right Wing Watch. "And what they don't realize is, what the devil went down to try to steal the soul of the nation, God is gonna use Georgia to absolutely now bring evidence to the forefront across this country that they're gonna wish they never did that which they thought they could do to the people of this country."

Kunneman, playing to cheers from the crowd amid music in the background, then blasted the media and called it "a sad day" when people believe news sources.

He proceeded to say, "God always has and always will use the prophetic."

Supporters pray at a President Donald Trump rally on November 2, 2020, in Avoca, Pennsylvania. Multiple Trump-supporting "prophets" this week have blasted the Georgia indictment. Spencer Platt/Getty

In July, the pastor attacked Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for his Hindu faith. Kunneman implored his nondenominational congregation, notably Gen Z'ers and millennials, to not vote for him.

During Wednesday's GOP debate, Ramaswamy said, "God is real," which he has said on the campaign trail and invokes as one of his 10 "truths."

"What are we doing even entertaining the fact?" Kunneman said last month from his pulpit. "You're gonna have some dude put his hand on something other than the Bible? You're gonna let him put all of his strange gods up in the White House and we're just supposed to blink because he understands policies?"

This week, Julie Green—another self-described prophet and passionate Trump supporter—said that the indictments against Trump are "about to explode and they all fall apart."

She specifically mentioned the legal situation in Georgia, promising that the "shredding of a narrative" would occur against those who are trying to harm the United States.