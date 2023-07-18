Prosecutor Fears More Victims After Arrest in Sex Assault of Disabled Boys

An Ohio man befriended family members to "gain access" to the developmentally disabled juveniles he has been accused of sexually assaulting, according to the prosecutor's office, which expressed "significant concerns" that there are other victims.

Michael Toney, 34, of Cincinnati, was arrested July 8 and charged with seven counts on Tuesday, online records from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) show.

Toney was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of rape; one count of attempted rape; two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; one count of gross sexual imposition; and one count of importuning, according to a press release from prosecutor Melissa Powers, which was posted online Tuesday. Toney, who is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center, could face up to 36 years in prison if convicted of all seven charges, Powers said.

Michael Toney, 34, of Cincinnati, Ohio, is accused of sexually assaulting three developmentally disabled boys. He was charged with seven counts Tuesday, online records from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) show. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Newsweek reached out via email on Tuesday night to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office for comment.

The sexual assaults occurred from May 2021 to May 2023, prosecutors said. In each incident, Toney is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile boy. Investigators said all three victims are developmentally disabled. Other details about the victims, including ages, have not been made public.

"It is absolutely appalling that someone could commit such heinous acts against vulnerable children," Powers said.

While the details of how Toney met the victims and their families have also not been revealed publicly, prosecutors said the suspect would "befriend" the victims' adult family members to get close to the boys.

"Toney would buy gifts for the victims to gain their trust," Powers said in the statement.

In addition to the three victims reporting the abuse, video evidence was also discovered during the investigation, according to the news release.

Hamilton County prosecutors highlighted the victims' "courage," praising the boys for coming forward, saying doing so "not only ensures their safety, but also prevents this individual from doing this to any other child."

However, officials fear Toney may have assaulted others.

The Cincinnati Police Department provided few details to local media outlets but said the force is still investigating to see if additional victims are out there. Police noted that all the reported victims are underage boys and said that the crimes occurred in the Westwood neighborhood of the city.

"We have significant concerns that other victims are out there," Powers said on Tuesday. "If you have any information about Michael Toney, please call CPD Personal Crime Unit at 513-352-3542."