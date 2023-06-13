Protester Jumps in Front of Trump's Motorcade in Rare Security Breach

Video shows a man wearing a black-and-white striped prison outfit dart in front of the motorcade taking Donald Trump away from a Miami courthouse following his arraignment on federal charges Tuesday afternoon.

The individual was holding a sign that read "LOCK HIM UP" and jumped in front of moving vehicles trying to swiftly navigate through the throng of people in the area. Secret Service members immediately grabbed the man and led him to the sidewalk, where he was detained.

Man arrested for rushing Trump motorcade as he left federal court in miami pic.twitter.com/m4TbkYXBJB — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 13, 2023

Numerous protesters were out all day in front of the courthouse. A local reporter captured a photo of the same individual earlier that day, sign in hand.

"You do not rush the motorcade," attorney Bradley Moss tweeted. "That guy wanted to be arrested."

A demonstrator is surrounded by police after running in front of Donald Trump's motorcade following the former president's arraignment at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty

Trump was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in connection with last week's 37-count indictment resulting from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the former president's alleged mishandling of classified documents. The charges included 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information.

This is the second time Trump has been indicted. In April, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged that he falsified business records related to alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 presidential election.

