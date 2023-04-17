Protesters Carry Child-Sized Caskets to Tennessee Capitol

Hundreds of protesters marched to the steps of the Tennessee Capitol on Monday, demanding gun safety legislation less than a month after a mass shooting at a school in Nashville left six dead.

On March 27, 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire inside The Covenant School, killing three staff members and three 9-year-old students. Calls for increased gun control measures have since rippled throughout the state, pressing the GOP-led state legislature.

Protesters on March 30, 2023, march toward the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville to call for an end to gun violence and support stronger firearms laws. On Monday, nearly 1,000 activists gathered for a "Moral Monday" march, with some carrying child-sized caskets to the steps of the state Capitol. Seth Herald/Getty

Demonstrators in the march on Monday carried five child-sized caskets and one urn in remembrance of the six Covenant victims. According to Liam Adams, religion reporter for The Tennessean, the caskets were set on the stairs of the state Capitol.

The caskets have been laid at the steps before the state Capitol. #MoralMonday #MoralMondayNashville pic.twitter.com/l0sTjoPdw2 — Liam Adams (@liamsadams) April 17, 2023

The "Moral Monday" rally was organized by the Rev. William Barber II, a minister and president of the movement, Repairers of the Breach. Members of some activist groups also gathered in support of common-sense gun legislation, such as Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. Tennessee Senate Democrats posted a video of the march outside the Capitol on Twitter, saying that over 1,000 protesters had gathered for the rally, including "hundreds of clergy."

More than a thousand people, including hundreds of clergy, have gathered for #MoralMonday Tennessee to demand action to stop gun violence.



Thank you, @RevDrBarber, for helping us keep pressure on the legislature to get something done. #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/IfglwkZbAz — Tennessee Senate Democrats (@TNSenateDems) April 17, 2023

Democratic state Representative Justin Jones, one of two lawmakers reinstated to the Tennessee House last week after being expelled for breaking decorum and joining a youth-led gun control protest, participated in the march. State Representative Justin Pearson, who also faced expulsion, was reinstated two days after Jones.

Representative Jones was pictured walking hand-in-hand with Barber and other faith leaders during the march, according to a picture posted Kelly Avellino, reporter for WZTV in Nashville.

Some protesters also entered the Capitol, including Jones, who was seen walking with Barber into the House chamber, according to Adams. At the time of publication, demonstrators were not permitted to bring caskets inside the building, although there was discussion between Capitol security and the demonstrators, Avellino posted.

Monday's protest comes as the Tennessee House is scheduled to vote on a bill that would allow teachers in the state to carry guns into school. House Bill 1202, introduced by Republican Representative Ryan Williams this year, proposes allowing teachers to carry a firearm after undergoing 40 hours of annual gun training, as well as receiving approval from their school director and passing an FBI background check.

HB 1202 previously advanced in the chamber after a vote from the House Education Administration Committee. A similar bill has yet to be voted upon in the state Senate.

Newsweek has reached out via email to the communications team of Jones for comment.