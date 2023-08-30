U.S.

Proud Boys Leader's Capitol Riot Sentencing Suddenly Postponed

By
U.S. Proud Boys Sentencing Washington D.C. Capitol Riots

The sentencing hearing for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was suddenly postponed on Wednesday morning following initial reports of an emergency.

The postponement came just a few moments before Tarrio was expected to arrive in court in Washington, D.C., for his sentencing in connection with the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"Justice Dept says 'Due to an emergency, the court is not proceeding today with sentencings in the Proud Boy cases,'" Scott MacFarlane of CBS News wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Justice Dept is deferring to court system to explain the delay. Indicating this is not an issue involving the parties," MacFarlane said in another post.

MacFarlane clarified on X that the judge overseeing the case, Tim Kelly, was out sick and the sentencing hearing for Tarrio was rescheduled for September 5.

A spokesperson for the Washington D.C. District Courts confirmed to Newsweek that there was no "emergency" and said: "Today's proceedings were rescheduled because Judge Kelly is out sick."

In May, a jury in Washington found Tarrio and other Proud Boys members guilty of seditious conspiracy related to their roles in the riot that occurred following the 2020 election.

Prosecutors have requested a 33-year sentence for Tarrio, who was not at the riot but was accused of organizing and recruiting the individuals who breached the Capitol.

Enrique Tarrio Trial
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio meets supporters of former President Donald Trump outside the hotel where the Conservative Political Action Conference 2021 was held in Orlando, Florida, on February 28, 2021. On August 30, 2023, Tarrio's sentencing hearing for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot was postponed. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty

"Using his powerful platform, Tarrio has repeatedly and publicly indicated that he has no regrets about what he helped make happen on January 6," prosecutors said in a court filing.

In sentencing documents filed by prosecutors, they alleged that Tarrio was "a general rather than a soldier," and identified him as the primary organizer of Proud Boys riots.

A 33-year sentence for Tarrio, 39, would be the longest related to the January 6 riot, the Associated Press reported, topping the 18 years received by Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers, who was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

"Participating in a plan for the Proud Boys to protest on January 6 is not the same as directing others on the ground to storm the Capitol by any means necessary," Tarrio's lawyers said, according to CBS News. "In fact, Tarrio was not in contact with anyone during the event he is alleged to have led or organized."

In an updated post to X, Kyle Cheney of Politico said that according to a court spokesperson, there was no emergency but noted: "Some logistical issues but all the Proud Boys sentencings are in the process of being rescheduled."

Similarly, MacFarlane wrote: "Court spokeswoman says 'it's not an emergency'.. but 'an issue the court is working out' These hearings will be rescheduled (Justice Dept said it was an 'emergency'... court says no it isn't. But either way.. sentencing is postponed)."

Update 8/30/23, 11:50 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with comment from the court.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

