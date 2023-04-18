Proud Boys Trial Is a Series of Catastrophes

The ongoing trial involving several members of the Proud Boys, following the January 6 riots at the Capitol, has faced an array of different catastrophes which have prompted questions about the possible outcome.

Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, are currently on trial for several charges related to the January 6 riots including seditious conspiracy. The members currently on trial—Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Dominic Pezzola, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl—have denied any wrongdoing in the January 6 riots and their attorneys have filed numerous motions in an effort to persuade the jury.

"The current Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial has been a ship navigating unanticipated rough waters and strong, conflicting winds," Michael McAuliffe, an elected state attorney in Florida and former federal prosecutor, told Newsweek. "The defense's goal is to put the government on the defensive. In the current Proud Boys trial, that's exactly what's happening."

Members of the Proud Boys join Donald Trump supporters as they protest the election outside the Colorado State Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. Former federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe has spoken to Newsweek about the ongoing hiccups that have occurred in the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial. Michael Ciaglo/Getty

Hidden Messages

In early March, Nicholas Smith, the attorney representing Nordean, accused government witness FBI Special Agent Nicole Miller of hiding certain online messages she sent and received that were related to her testimony in the trial.

In the court filing, Nordean's attorney said that Miller was required under the Jencks Act to provide all messages related to her testimony. Miller did provide an Excel sheet with messages related to her testimony but Nordean's attorney said that "a close examination of the agent's sheet revealed over 1,000 hidden Excel rows of messages."

"From the hidden rows in Miller's Lync spreadsheet it is apparent that the defense has not received all of her Jencks statements in these relevant communications...That is because the individuals with whom Miller exchanges messages can be seen responding to the agent—but her own statements are missing," the court filing said.

Following the reports of hidden messages, McAuliffe told Newsweek last month: "The government's Jencks obligation is always a ripe area of inquiry for defense attorneys."

"That is especially true in long-term, complicated cases involving many federal agents and investigators. Agents have specific protocols they need to follow, but they make mistakes and/or leave out materials otherwise falling under the disclosure obligations," McAuliffe previously told Newsweek.

Trial Halted

Later in March, as the trial continued, Carmen Hernandez, an attorney for Rehl, called for it to be halted after federal prosecutors revealed that a witness was previously an informant for the U.S. government.

"This instant motion is based on a disclosure made to defense counsel today, March 22, 2023, at the end of the Court's proceedings wherein the government stated that one of the witnesses (who was disclosed to the United States and the Court as directed by the Court in December 2022) who was scheduled to appear in the defense case the following day has been serving as a CHS [confidential human source] since April, 2021 through at least, January 2023," Hernandez said in a court filing.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on December 14, 2021, in Washington, D.C., to announce he has filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers over the January 6 Capitol insurrection. The trial has since faced a number of setbacks. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty

The motion added that the CHS was in contact via online messages and phone calls, "with one or more of the counsel for the defense and at least one defendant."

"During this period of time, the CHS also participated in prayer meetings with members of one or more of the defendants' families," Hernandez added in the motion.

The trial was eventually stopped following the motion filed by Hernandez.

Shortly after the trial was halted, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., which is prosecuting this case, filed its own motion, disputing some of the claims made by Hernandez.

The motion said that while the FBI was aware of some of the informants involved in the January 6 riots and investigations, "the FBI intentionally chose to never ask the CHS about her relationship with defendant Enrique Tarrio or any of the other defendants or counsel in this matter."

Amid the ongoing trial, McAuliffe told Newsweek on Monday: "The defense counsel have duty to ensure the government is conducting the case within the bounds of the court's rules. It's an adversarial process. The large, almost unprecedented size of the federal investigation means that there will be opportunities for defense counsel to poke, prod, and push back against the government's evidence and the manner in which it acquired the evidence."

A child carrying an American flag walks past a group of Proud Boys posing for a group photo during a protest in support of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2022, in Salem, Oregon. Members of the far right group are currently on trial in Washington, D.C. Nathan Howard/Getty

Unmasking Informants

Earlier this month, Roger Roots, an attorney representing Pezzola, urged the government "to reveal all informants, undercover operatives and other Confidential Human Sources (CHSs) relating to the events of January 6."

The motion went on to state that the FBI and several other law enforcement agencies such as the Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) unit and the Washington, D.C., Metro Police Department had numerous undercover agents working at the January 6 riots.

"The federal prosecutors in this case are refusing to disclose information regarding these non-FBI informants. The existence, and likely conduct of these CHSs is almost certainly exculpatory for Pezzola," the motion said.

According to the motion, there were at least 40 undercover law enforcement officials at the January 6 riots.

The motion also accused some of the undercover agents of acting as "instigators" and some are seen on body camera footage encouraging participants of the riots to enter the Capitol.

(Un)Sealed Session

Just last week, CNN reported that a portion of the Proud Boys trial was supposed to be a sealed session; however, it was accidentally leaked to members of the media.

According to CNN, District Judge Timothy Kelly, the prosecution and the defense were discussing issues related to jurors being followed outside of the courthouse. This portion of the trial was planned to be a sealed session, but it was streaming to the court's media room.

When notified that the session was being streamed to the media room, Judge Kelly reportedly said: "There is nothing we can do at this point. Let's have them shut it off now."

Journalist Roger Parloff also detailed the incident in a series of tweets where he explained that Judge Kelly initially asked, "So we're in sealed session, right?" despite being streamed to the court's media room.

"... The defense attys, accompanied by a prosecutor, then came to the media room to, basically, beg us not to use the material until after the case is over. (The prosecutor did not speak, since that might create 1st amendment issues.) ..." Parloff wrote.

According to CNN, during the portion of the trial, the judge heard issues relating to jurors being followed outside the courthouse, including an incident where an unknown individual mentioned the Proud Boys trial to three jurors. Initially, the jurors didn't think it was an issue, but they eventually noticed the unknown individual was inside the courthouse as the trial was taking place, CNN reported.

"Some of the trial issues––for example, jurors believing they are being followed––aren't within the control of the prosecutors. Other issues––including belated disclosures of government witnesses' prior statements and other witness-related missteps––constitute self-inflicted wounds by the government," McAuliffe told Newsweek.

"The defense knows the government isn't one person, or even a small group, but many participants who can and do make mistakes. The federal agents and prosecutors aren't always coordinated in their efforts. The flurry of defense motions reflects this working reality that the federal enforcement efforts into the Capitol riot and insurrection were complicated and imperfect," McAuliffe said. "However, to date the federal law enforcement response to the January 6th-related events has been overwhelmingly successful in terms of arrests, convictions (pleas and trials), and a range of sentences including significant prison time for the most serious offenders."

Attorney Andrew Lieb also told Newsweek that jurors being followed is a "serious issue."

"The fact that Judge Kelly's hearing on this issue was mistakenly streamed to the media room is a real problem," the attorney, of Lieb at Law, told Newsweek, adding that an anonymous jury could help in the future for any similar cases.

Attorney Steven Metcalf, centre, who is representing seditious conspiracy defendant Dominic Pezzola for his role in the attacks of January 6 at the U.S. Capitol, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse December 19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The Proud Boys' defense has submitted a number of motions during the trial. Win McNamee/Getty

Earlier on in the trial, lawyers for the Proud Boys argued that footage released by Fox News' Tucker Carlson should result in a dismissal of the entire trial. The footage, released on Carlson's show, featured surveillance footage of the Capitol on January 6 and appeared to show rioter Jacob Chansley, or "QAnon Shaman," being escorted through the building by law enforcement officials.

However, Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and former Federal Prosecutor, told Newsweek in March that the effort to have the trial dismissed because of the footage is a "desperate attempt on the part of a defense team that has no real defense on the merits."

"There is no question that the January 6 riots were violent, resulting in property damage to the Capitol building and injuries to Capitol police officers," Rahmani previously told Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C., via email and to attorneys for Nordean and Rehl for comment.