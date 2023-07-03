'Proud' Dad Teaching Golden Retriever to Open Door Delights Internet

A social media video of a golden retriever opening a door to a room while being trained to do so by her owner has impressed audiences online.

The viral video captured the moment when Nala the golden retriever responded to her owner, who was showing her through a hand gesture how to open a door, by imitating him and thrusting the door open as a result.

The video had been captioned: "Such a proud dog dad moment.

How Should You Train Your Dog?

The golden retriever breed is known to be agreeable and trainable because of its docile temperament, but training a dog to follow complex commands is no easy feat.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) writes online that all training for dogs should be reward based, and that the dog should receive a treat or toy that they are known to enjoy after following a command correctly. The positive reinforcement will instill in dogs that they will receive a valuable prize after following their owner's orders. Owners without a toy or treat at hand are encouraged by the RSPCA to reward their obedient pups with praise.

"When they show a particular behavior means that they're more likely to do it again," the RSPCA writes on its website. "It's important to find out what your dog really likes and what their favorite things are. Favorite treats are often small pieces of meat or cheese. The better the reward, the more your dog will enjoy training and learning!"

The animal welfare organization also suggests that owners aiming to train their dogs minimize the distractions around them when training them, and be patient with them to take their time learning new tricks.

"Always start lessons for new tricks in a quiet room in your house away from any distractions," the organization writes. "Break training up into short but regular sessions so your dog isn't overwhelmed, just like us, dogs all learn at different rates so don't worry if your dog doesn't pick things up straight away."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 3, the TikTok post has been liked by more than 220,000 and commented on more than 300 times. Many users have shared how impressed they are by Nala's response to her owner.

"Our lab just slams her head into the door," one user wrote.

"My golden would never. A half opened door might as well be locked for him," another user added.

