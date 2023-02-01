Every 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Season 2 Guest Star

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 features a host of big names appearing as guest stars in the new episodes.

The animated series originally ran for two seasons in 2001 and 2002, before ending with the 2005 Disney Channel original movie, The Proud Family Movie.

The Proud Family, which follows the antics of Penny Proud and her loved ones, then returned in 2022 for a 10-episode run of the revamped series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+.

In both the original and the new series, Penny's family is made up of parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama.

Penny also has her loyal crew of close friends, Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins, by her side throughout the series.

The first season of the revived show boasted guest stars like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Tiffany Haddish, and the second installment is following suit with its own impressive list of guest voice actors.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the famous faces (or voices) making guest appearances in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season two.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Guest Stars

Leslie Odom Jr. as Kwame

Gabrielle Union as Talia

Chance the Rapper as Darrius

Jane Lynch as Celia

Maury Povich as himself

Storm Reid as Emily

Anthony Anderson as Ray Ray

Courtney B. Vance as Merlin Kelly

Gabby Douglas as herself

Lydia Look as Julie Chang

Forrest Goodluck as Tyee

Musicians CeeLo Green and Lil Nas X, Disney Channel legend Brenda Song, Grey's Anatomy actor James Pickens Jr., and beauty influencer and social-media personality Bretman Rock also return as guest stars.

Regular cast members Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) have all reprised their roles for the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The new installment also sees the return of Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer.

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer is back as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, as well as Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto, who play Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, respectively.

E.J. Johnson, son of basketball legend Magic Johnson, also returns as Michael Collins.

According to Disney, the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will "continue to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics."

Storylines this season will explore topics including self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 is available to stream now on Disney+.