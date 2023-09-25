In the realm of Sigmund Freud's psychoanalytic theories, Eros and Thanatos stand out prominently. Eros, the life instinct, is driven by the desire to create life and establish harmonious connections, while Thanatos, the death instinct, is an inherent urge towards destruction, chaos, and, ultimately, death. These two forces are ever present in diametric opposition within every society and within the psyche of every human being.

When we look at the contemporary sociopolitical environment through this Freudian lens, we can begin to understand how these deep-rooted instinctual drives manifest in the anxiety presently rippling across our global community.

The Dual Nature of Human Behavior

The current era is one of profound confusion, distrust, and uncertainty. The political polarization, rampant misinformation, and the complexities of a rapidly changing world have left many at a crossroads — questioning how to live their lives, what to believe, and who to trust. Within this confusion, two dominant behavioral trends emerge, and they closely mirror Freud's Eros and Thanatos.

On one side, there's the Eros-driven self-help/personal empowerment movement. This movement is a testament to humanity's quest for holistic well-being, pushing boundaries in the realms of healthy eating, longevity medicine, meditation, breathwork, yoga, and positive affirmations.

People are seeking advanced medical treatments, from life-enhancing peptides and IV therapies to nutraceuticals and stem cell treatments, all in a bid to optimize their well-being. They want to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives, showcasing the life instinct at its best.

Meanwhile, the Thanatos instinct manifests in the growing emotional numbing and self-destructive trend in our society. This trend, which is intrinsically linked to a sense of despair and hopelessness, is a reflection of humanity's darker instincts.

For instance, we often use self-destructive, emotionally numbing crutches when life gets hard, replacing our existential pain and suffering with various addictions. These include chemical addictions (i.e., to drugs, alcohol, and food), behavioral addictions (i.e., iPhones, sex addiction, and workaholism), and even psychological addictions (i.e., to achievement, money, power, and status). For the last category, you know you're "addicted" when the more of it you have, the emptier you feel. Ultimately, if we don't confront these addictions head-on in order to resolve and/or overcome them, they can destroy us.

Eros: Beyond the Erotic to the Essence of Life

When you hear the term 'Eros,' your mind might instinctively leap to its erotic connotations. While sexuality is indeed an important component of Eros, its essence extends far beyond that. At its core, Eros represents the life drive, a force that compels us towards activities that ensure our survival and, by extension, the perpetuation of our species.

Procreation is a fundamental aspect of Eros, but the life drive isn't limited to the act of creating life. Anything that is life-affirming or life-enhancing can be seen as an extension of this primal force. For instance, our gravitation towards healthy diets, our pursuit of knowledge, our social behaviors to bond and form communities, and even our artistic expressions are all avenues through which Eros manifests. These behaviors, while not directly related to procreation, contribute indirectly by creating an environment conducive to survival, well-being, and, ultimately, reproduction.

The self-help and longevity movement, which emphasizes holistic well-being and the perpetuation of life, aligns closely with the Eros principle. By enhancing our quality of life, optimizing our health, and expanding our lifespans, we are not just serving individualistic goals. We are creating an environment where life can flourish and the next generations can thrive.

Self-Sabotage: A Manifestation of the Death Instinct

Self-sabotage can be seen as a direct manifestation of Thanatos. It's an act where individuals may unconsciously place obstacles in their path, thereby preventing themselves from reaching their full potential. The reasons for self-sabotage are varied and multifaceted, ranging from fear of success to deeply ingrained beliefs of unworthiness.

Many of us struggle with an internal conflict between Eros, our desire for growth, and Thanatos, our self-destructive tendencies. At times, even when everything seems to be going in our favor, an internal voice, a manifestation of this death instinct, compels us to act against our best interests, as if seeking to validate deeply held beliefs of inadequacy or the inevitability of failure. Freud would argue that these behaviors, and the broader trends in which they are borne out, are not random occurrences. Rather, they represent the eternal battle between Eros and Thanatos within each individual.

The Inner Battle: Reflecting the External World

It can be further argued that the challenges of the external world, such as our climate crises and political divides, while tangible and pressing in their own right, are perhaps external reflections of the psychological battles taking place within individuals. The tumultuous external world is a mirror reflecting the turbulence inside each individual. As the saying from Hermetic Philosophy goes, "As within, so without."

In order to confront our world's most pressing sociopolitical issues head on, it's critical to look inside ourselves and also resolve the antecedent source of the conflict within. Solving our planet's greatest challenges entails recognizing the underlying psychological dynamics at play. Only by mastering our inner battles can we hope to restore balance in our outer world.

The complexities of today's world, when viewed through Freud's theory of Eros and Thanatos, reveal the intricate dance between creation and destruction. By acknowledging and understanding these primal forces within and outside us, we can move toward a more harmonious future, both personally and collectively.