Psychological Safety Starts at the Top: CEO X vs. CEO Y

We get many of our behavioral and attitudinal traits from our parents; we often get our sense of well-being from how they interacted with each other — especially during conflict. The more they respected, were consistent, supported each other and we couldn't succeed in playing one against the other, the more psychologically safe and secure we felt. The less we saw them behaving in those ways, the less psychologically safe and secure we felt.

In the nuanced dynamics of corporate culture, the role of the chief executive officer (CEO) extends beyond strategic decision-making and financial stewardship. A CEO's demeanor, language, and interactions with employees can greatly influence the culture and environment of an organization. One significant aspect of this culture is psychological safety, a term coined to encapsulate the level of comfort employees feel when expressing their opinions, suggesting new ideas, or voicing concerns. Notably, fostering a culture of psychological safety in the workplace does not occur by chance; it's a responsibility that starts at the top.

Consider two hypothetical scenarios. In one, CEO X ends a discussion with a subordinate with a detached inquiry, "Ok, got it, anything else you wanted to bring up?" In another scenario, CEO Y shows a more engaged approach, saying, "I understand, my time is limited, the reason you wanted to speak to me is (fill in the blank) and what you needed from me is (fill in the blank)."

An astute observer may discern which leader is more likely to cultivate an atmosphere of psychological safety. While CEO X's response might not be outwardly dismissive, it can communicate impatience and lacks the empathetic engagement that CEO Y demonstrates. By acknowledging the employee's needs and encouraging them to fill in the blanks, CEO Y promotes a sense of psychological safety, fostering an environment where employees feel valued and heard.

Drawing parallels to Douglas McGregor's ground-breaking theories of human motivation and management, Theory X and Theory Y, our choice of CEO labels is not coincidental. These theories, presented in McGregor's seminal work, The Human Side of Enterprise, serve as the underpinning of our discussion on psychological safety.

Theory X leaders view their subordinates as inherently unmotivated and lazy, requiring constant supervision and prodding to perform. This approach does little to foster psychological safety, often engendering a culture of fear, submission, and low engagement. In stark contrast, Theory Y leaders believe their employees are intrinsically motivated and thrive when given the opportunity to self-develop and be inspired. Under this style of leadership, psychological safety flourishes, and employees tend to outperform their counterparts in a Theory X environment.

In light of these theories, CEO Y's behavior aligns with Theory Y leadership. By creating a space for dialogue and encouraging participation, they are treating employees as individuals with valuable insights and capabilities. Such an approach nurtures a culture of psychological safety, where employees feel safe to take intellectual risks, contribute their ideas, and voice their concerns without fear of repercussion.

Conversely, CEO X, although not overtly subscribing to Theory X, doesn't actively create an environment where employees feel encouraged to contribute. An indifferent approach to psychological safety may inadvertently create an atmosphere reminiscent of Theory X, where employees may hesitate to voice their ideas or concerns or be motivated to see their job as just a job.

The real-world implications of these dynamics are profound. Leaders who espouse Theory Y principles and foster psychological safety often see increased innovation, improved employee morale, and higher levels of engagement. In contrast, leaders leaning towards Theory X may stifle creativity, hinder communication, and erode trust within their teams.

The creation of a psychologically safe workplace is not a task that can be delegated. It starts at the top, with the CEO setting the tone for the organization. By embodying the principles of Theory Y, leaders can cultivate an environment where employees feel valued, heard, and safe to voice their opinions, fostering a culture of innovation and success that extends throughout the entire organization. It also causes people to wake up in the morning looking forward to coming to work that can change a culture almost instantly, a topic that was covered in "Three Steps to Culture Change on a Dime."