Publix 'No Pets' Crackdown Sparks One Woman's Boycott

A Florida woman has boycotted Publix stores after the grocery chain stuck by its policy of banning non-service animals from its supermarkets.

Lina Avihannal, from West Palm Beach, told Florida news outlet WPTV that she would no longer shop at a Publix store in the downtown area of the city following the appearance of signs banning pets—with the exception of service animals—from the popular store.

Images had circulated online of signs appearing in Publix stores that informed its customers that only service animals would be permitted on the premises. A spokesperson for Publix told The Tampa Bay Times that although the supermarket did "have new signage in all stores," Publix's "policy remains the same."

People line up as they wait for a Publix supermarket to open on October 2, 2022, in Cape Coral, Florida. A woman has refused to set foot back in Publix stores after the chain stuck by its policy of banning non-service animals from its premises. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"We ask that non-service animals be removed from the premises," Publix said, in the policy that is available to view on its website. It appears to have last been modified in early 2020.

"Dogs, pets, and other animals whose sole function is to provide comfort, companionship, or emotional support do not qualify as service animals and are not permitted in Publix, even with a doctor's note," the supermarket wrote alongside images of the signs.

Florida residents are split in their opinions, speaking to local media both in favor of the measure and against it.

Avihannal said her typical routine of walking her dog before dropping into Publix would now be disrupted. "Now, I cannot do that," she said. "I have to come home, drop the dog off and go back out."

Other local shoppers leaned towards supporting the non-service-animal ban. One customer told WPTV that "dogs inside of grocery stores are just kind of risky with people with allergies and just the germs all around it."

"Some dogs shed, and it can get inside the open-food areas, like the food and the produce sections," she added.

In one snapshot of a sign in a Florida Publix store, the supermarket asks its patrons not to place service animals in carts or baskets "due to health and sanitation concerns."

Service animals permitted to enter the stores "must be under the control of its handler," Publix said in its online statement. The animal may be wearing a leash or harness, the supermarket added, or otherwise obey the owner's verbal commands.

The issue of allowing animals entry to premises or events was highlighted in April when a woman banned her nephew's service dog, who helped alleviate his "anxiety and panic attacks," from her wedding.

Newsweek has reached out to Publix for comment via email.