Pug Shows Why Tulip Field Photoshoot Is a Must: 'Ready To Pose' 

A video of a dog photographed against a colorful backdrop of tulip fields has gone viral on TikTok, where it had received 11.8 million views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared from @pugloulou, the TikTok account of a pug named Loulou in the Netherlands.

The pug's 27-year-old owner Emma, who preferred not to give her surname, told Newsweek that the video was shot at the Tulpenroute Flevoland, a scenic tulip display that takes place every year from around mid-April to early May.

The central Dutch province of Flevoland is home to more than 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) of tulip fields, according to the Flevoland tourism website.

Emma, who's had Loulou since August 2014, says her pug was "a very energetic and stubborn puppy" that would rarely sit still, making it "almost impossible to take pictures of her."

However, "this changed later on and she started to love the camera. Now, whenever I grab my phone to take pictures, she wags her tail and is ready to pose," Emma said.

Emma takes Loulou to the "incredibly gorgeous" tulip fields every year, as they are only five minutes away from their home.

"I always want to take my pug to the most beautiful places and create as many memories as possible with her," she said.

A message overlaid on the viral video reads: "This is your sign to do a photoshoot with your dog in the tulip fields."

The footage features a slideshow of images showing Loulou wearing a headband made of flowers, posing in a field of yellow and pink tulips and has melted the hearts of TikTokers, who have swooned over the adorable pug.

As camera loving as the pug in the latest video may seem, Loulou's willingness to pose for photos could be more about following her owner's gaze, according to a January 2012 study in the journal Cell.

The study found "striking similarities between adult pet dogs and preverbal infants regarding their context-specific responsiveness to human referential signals."

The findings showed "a higher tendency of gaze following in dogs when the human's head turning was preceded by the expression of communicative intent (direct gaze, addressing)."

According to the study, dogs are "very skillful in using human gaze in object-choice situations" are "sensitive to the direction of human visual attention and are skillful users of human directional signals that have potential referential significance."

A caption on the viral video that reads "That last photo though," refers to the last image of the slideshow, in which Loulou appears to be smiling with her eyes closed, mouth open and tongue out.

TikTok user catalinagrisalez said "that last one [image] gave me the biggest smile," while user @notyour...type_ wrote: "The last one is love."

La Sencilla simply said "So precious," while user @macy.may.rees wrote: "Omg so cute. I just want to hug her for soooo long."

Michelle Garofalo said: "These are the best pictures I've seen in so long! Instant smiles."

