Pug Owner's Reason for Always Rushing Home Delights Internet: 'Little Loaf'

You've had a long day at work, and all you want to do is come home to your pet, whatever that may be.

One person who loves to do exactly that is the owner of Loulou, the 8-year-old pug, who lives in the Netherlands. In an adorable video with almost 2 million views under the username @pugloulou, the pug can be seen sitting on the arm of a sofa, and popping up her little head as her owner comes through the door.

The text reads: "Why are you always rushing home?" It is a question answered by the caption: "Sorry, I gotta get home to this little loaf on my couch."

A stock image of a pug under the covers. A woman has filmed her dog's reaction to her "rushing" home to see her, and it has gone viral. Alexandr Zhenzhirov/Getty Images

Ideally, we'd never have to leave out pets at home alone but sadly, we can't take theme everywhere. For many pet owners, there will be times when they'll have to be home alone, and this may result in boredom, destructive behavior, or other anxiety or stress.

"Each individual pup will vary, but the general rule is to only leave adult dogs alone for four consecutive hours," says Purina, canine food specialists. "Dogs are social animals, often craving regular human attention and, without it, they become bored and lonely."

Purina also adds that "it's important to note that fully grown dogs can usually only hold their bladder for between six to eight hours, so you'll need to account for this when leaving them alone. And, while you're away, you'll need to make sure they always have access to fresh, clean drinking water too."

Senior dogs may need to pee more than younger dogs, so Purina advises leaving them alone only for two to four hours.

Purina offers its top tips for leaving your pup home alone:

Make sure they've had enough exercise: Take them for a decent walk before you go so they'll be more likely to snooze and won't be bored.

Use food-dispensing toys: These will keep them entertained in your absence and could help to avoid destructive behaviors.

Get a pet camera: These are a great idea to help give owners peace of mind that their pup is safe, not distressed and not getting up to any mischief.

Users in the comments loved the video. "Good grief that is an adorable creature," wrote one. "She's the cutest pug I've seen! Does your entry way open right up to the worlds steepest stair case?" posted another.

"She/he Is patiently waiting for you," commented a third user.

