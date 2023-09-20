'Starving' Puppy Goes Viral After Being Rescued From Mexican Highway

Not all dogs get the dream start in life and one had a particularly rocky start, but was given a happy second chance at life. Lucas is a Mexican street dog who was luckily found by a traveling couple on vacation in Los Cabos.

In a video posted to TikTok by Alysse, @alyssenoel, she explains that she and her partner "spotted a puppy off the side of a Mexican highway. We knew he didn't have much chance of survival. So we took him in and [were] determined to give him a better life."

The video shows an emaciated small black and tan puppy, who, despite his desperate start in life, has a very waggy tail after being rescued.

Alysse goes on to explain that after taking him to the vet, they decided to name him Lucas and take him back to the U.S.

"We knew leaving him wasn't an option," she explained. "Lucas now has a forever home with a warm bed and unlimited supply of treats," as Lucas can be seen being hand fed watermelon.

In a follow-up video, Alysse shows that Lucas was adopted by a friend of hers and now enjoys walks and playing with his new brother Walker.

Newsweek has reached out to Alysse for an update on Lucas.

Each year 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet Shelter Watch Report found.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, as well as behavior rehabilitation.

There are approximately 50,000 homeless dogs and cats in Los Cabos, "so it's likely you'll encounter street animals during your visit," report Los Cabos-based animal shelter Leaving Paw Prints.

They warn that not all dogs you meet in Los Cabos will be strays. "It's common for dog owners to let their dogs roam the neighborhood without a leash or collar, and it's even more common to encounter cats without collars," they say,

"Complicating matters, it's illegal to remove an animal from private property, including the hotel or Airbnb you might be staying at. So, if you contact Los Cabos Humane Society and they find out the animal is on private property, they legally can't do anything about it."

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"May God Bless Lucas and his beautiful forever family," said one user, "Omg this one made me cry, his tail wagging the whole time," said another.

