Puppy Abandoned With Tail Tied in Knot Living His Best Life With New Family

A dog abandoned at just two weeks old with its tail dangerously tied in a knot in Ontario, California, was found and saved, and now six years on, he's living a happy life with his owner's family.

"He was very sick with a massive infection" when he was found, owner Jill Ferris told Newsweek. "Someone had tied his tiny tail in a knot, in an attempt to dock it we assume."

Some dog breeds have traditionally had their tails amputated, and in the U.S., docked tails are a common sight, although the practice remains controversial.

Bully cross Opie was found with a severe infection at just a couple of weeks old. After being found and cared for by a local vet, he is now living his best life with a new family. Jill Ferris

Puppies' tails are often docked during the first days of their lives, either surgically or with a constricting band.

Like all surgical procedures, tail docking comes with risks, including pain and complications like excessive bleeding and infection. There is little evidence that there are any benefits to dogs from having their tails docked.

Recently, avoiding tail docking has become more popular as people opt to embrace their pets' natural appearance.

When Opie, a bully and pit bull mix, was found he was taken to the Ontario Veterinary Hospital, where vets worked hard to help him recover from the infection, which resulted from the cruel tail tie.

"Doctors performed a life-saving surgery to remove his tail and save his life," Ferris said. "After three weeks of recovery and constant care, they were looking for a good home and Dr. Wright [veterinarian at Ontario Veterinary Hospital] let his friends and family know the back story."

The vet's friend worked with her husband, Ron, and when he heard about Opie he knew he had to meet him.

"Against my wishes Ron and my daughter Sydney went to 'just look at the puppy,'" recalled Ferris. "They of course came home with him," she said.

But while she wasn't sure about adopting the dog to start with, Ferris quickly warmed to Opie.

"I became very protective of him and just felt so terrible he had such a sad start in life," she said. "I took care of him like one of our children. He has been our four-legged pride and joy for six years now, and I can honestly say he is phenomenal."

The family now live in Chino, California ,where Opie loves soaking up the sunshine.

"He enjoys laying in the morning sun and playing in his kiddie pool on hot days. When it's cold he is all about stealing my electric throw," said Ferris.

Despite his difficult start, Opie has a lot of love to give and is great with their terrier dog Scarlett and cat Finn.

"He is a very picky eater. His favorite thing in the world is string cheese, but even that has to be a certain brand and stringy no big chunks," said Ferris. "He also goes crazy for a Flying Dutchman at In-N-Out Burger—I never go to In-N-Out without getting him at least two."

