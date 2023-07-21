Pup Dressed Up Like 'Barbie Girl,' Complete With Hair Bows, Melts Hearts

Although many only pull the costumes out at Christmas or Halloween, there is never a bad time to dress up your dog. One pet owner has even gone viral on TikTok after dressing their pooch up to mark the release of a new blockbuster movie.

In the video posted to the page @labradorajordana, Jordana the tiny Labrador puppy has been dressed up like Barbie, complete with pink coat and pink bows on her ears.

"Cutest little barbie puppy!," commented one user.

The Barbie movie, released today in the U.S., has dominated entertainment news in recent weeks. Many are excited to see how the iconic pink plastic polymath translates to the big screen.

A dog wearing hot pink sunglasses.

Hats off to the Barbie marketing team, who have been whipping up a storm over the last couple of months, making the brand inescapable.

Gap, Superga, Beis, and Bloomingdales have all done Barbie collabs, and there's been a plethora of Barbie makeup and skincare rollouts. Furniture brand Joybird has also designed a range of Barbie Dreamhouse-inspired seating, and Burger King has released a limited-edition pink burger sauce in some markets.

The movie is expected to take over $100 million at the weekend, so it isn't just Jordana the labrador that has been hit by pink fever.

Even hotels are cashing in on Barbie mania. The Curtis Hotel in Denver is offering the new 'Come on Barbie Let's Go Party!' package, a limited-time offer that includes a stay in a hyper-themed room, a Barbie beauty bar stocked with makeup brushes, facemasks and eyelash curlers, as well as a complimentary Pink Corvette martini, and access to a Barbie-inspired playlist.

"Our goal for this summer and this year is for Barbie to be everywhere and for her to be ubiquitous," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's global head of Barbie and dolls portfolio, said to Axios. "We want to re-engage fans who may not have been with us—the 20-something crowd and older."

People on TikTok loved Jordana's get-up.

"OHHHHHH SWEETY YOU ARE SO CUTE BABY," said one user.

"The little wink omg," wrote another user.

"I'd say having white nails would be iconic," commented another user.

