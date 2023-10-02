Puppy's Impressive Dance Moves Delight Internet: 'Barkour'

A puppy called Trip has delighted online viewers after a video of him doing some impressive tricks and dance moves went viral on social media.

In the video, shared Saturday on TikTok under the username The_trickstars, Trip can be seen doing tricks like jumping on the wall, walking on two legs, rolling over on the floor and moving his paws like a human, among other stunts.

The hilarious post from the pet's owner, who is a dog trainer, comes with a caption that says: "I feel like this sound was specifically made for Trip."

If you've always wanted to teach your dog a trick but have never managed to, don't despair. The American Kennel Club's (AKC) website offers tricks that are easy to teach and fun to show off.

To teach your dog how to catch something, start with your pet in front of you and get its attention with a treat. Then gently toss the treat with an underhanded throw. If your dog catches the treat, give it lots of praise. If it misses the treat, try to grab it before the dog gobbles it down and try again.

You can also teach your dog how to "speak" on command. Whenever your dog naturally barks out of excitement, mark the barking with a cue of choice (like "talk" or" speak") and reward it with a treat.

The AKC explains: "Using a clicker makes it easy to mark the exact moment your dog barks, helping them understand what you want. After some repetitions of marking and rewarding, your dog will start to get the idea that you're looking for them to bark.

"To prevent excessive barking, once your dog understands the trick, make sure to only reward when your dog barks in response to your cue," the AKC adds.

The TikTok video quickly went viral and has so far received over 5.1 million views and 514,000 likes.

One user, Chanelle Moo, commented: "The fence crawl I've never in my life seen this." And the_body_ said: "I don't think more energy, footwork, or passion than this is possible."

Billie added: "I am crying laughing at the fence scene."

A stock image shows a dog standing up on its hind legs. A puppy's impressive tricks in a video have delighted viewers on TikTok. Getty Images

CathyD. wrote: "The way eye contact was maintained...lol." And Abi said: "This one wins. Also, awesome parkour skills little dude." Garswood paving added: "Barkour."

Another user, Mariana, commented: "Why can I never get a dog this playful? I always get the bougie loner one's. They're boring & expensive."

