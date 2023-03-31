Puppy's Method of Avoiding Puddles on Walks Melts Hearts: 'Princess'

A video of a golden retriever jumping over a small puddle by the side of a road to avoid getting wet paws has delighted audiences across the internet.

The video, which shows a golden retriever called Maple hopping over a small pool of water, has been viewed by nearly 300,000 users on TikTok since it was first shared.

The post, which can be seen here, was first uploaded to the social media platform on March 20 by @DaisyTheGoldiee and has since been liked over 48,900 times and has received over 130 comments.

From her small size and the other posts on @DaisyTheGoldiee's feed, Maple appears to be a puppy retriever. The young pup lives with her older sibling, an adult golden retriever called Daisy. The TikTok page looks to be dedicated to the golden duo's funny antics and has amassed nearly 900,000 followers.

The video has been captioned: "Princess Maple here".

A blurb across the clip reads: "The day we found out that Maple doesn't like getting her feet wet on walks."

Stock image of a golden retriever with a raincoat on. The TikTok video clip of a golden retriever pup avoiding puddles have been viewed over 290,000 times. Getty Images

Do Golden Retrievers Like the Water?

Contrary to Maple avoiding the puddle in the video, golden retrievers are known to enjoy playing in, and "retrieving" items from, the water. According to the American Kennel Club's (AKC) Canine Health Foundation, these dogs tend to love dipping their paws in the water.

"Swimming is great exercise for dogs who enjoy it, and it's also an excellent way to help Retrievers exercise their natural instincts," the pet registry's health foundation says.

The popular dog breed is generally active, energetic and best suited to a lively household.

"They're always ready for action, whether it's a game of fetch, hiking, swimming, or other exercise. They're natural athletes that excel at a variety of sports," the AKC says.

What Do the Comments Say?

TikTok users have gushed over the adorable clip in the comments section and have made funny comparisons to how their own dogs would react to the puddle. The general consensus is that Maple's unique quirk will save her owners from having to wipe her down after every single walk.

"I wish my dog would develop fear of stepping into water," one user wrote.

"Mine will drink the water, roll in it, run in it whatever," another user added.

"Same with mine," a different user agreed.

Another TikToker commented: "She'll do the most incredible leaps over rain puddles like a show horse."

"I'm sure her owners are grateful of this little quirk," a different user shared.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.