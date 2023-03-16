Puppy Playing With Toilet Paper Has Internet in Stitches: Ad-Worthy

A video of a puppy up to no good with toilet paper has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 5.4 million views.

The video was shared by user @Petey.and.Lou, the TikTok account of dog siblings Petey and Talulah, as well as the duo's Instagram account @petey.and.talulah.

Petey is a 12-week-old crossbreed between a Maltese terrier and a poodle, while Talulah is a 14-week-old Yorkshire terrier, Calley Dawson, the owner of the dogs, told Newsweek.

The footage began with Petey hopping around below a toilet paper holder in a bathroom, trying to grab the end of the roll.

The puppy was later seen grabbing the end of the roll with his mouth and dragging it from the bathroom through a corridor.

After pulling it along a little further, the pup dropped it from his mouth before joining his sister Talulah in another room.

Dawson said Petey can either be "super sweet and cuddly" or "a terror," leaping with his mouth open at "plants, my shoes, my hands, his sister and the toilet paper."

Regardless of the breed, playing with paper is common behavior for puppies as well as adult dogs, Erin Jones, a certified dog behaviorist, said in a February 2018 PetMD article.Jones is the owner of Merit Professional Dog Training in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

While the pup in the viral video let go of the paper, many dogs love to shred paper or even eat it, which can have dangerous health consequences.

"Small amounts of paper will just pass through a dog's digestive tract," veterinarian Jennifer Coates, the author of the Dictionary of Veterinary Terms, Vet-Speak Deciphered for the Non-Veterinarian, said in the PetMD article.

"But if a large amount is eaten or some of it gets stuck somewhere along the digestive tract, it can cause a blockage that requires surgery to correct," she said.

The best way to keep your pups from pulling antics like the one seen in the latest viral video is to keep toilet paper out of their reach and train them not to go near it, Jones advised. You can reward your dog for staying away from the toilet paper.

"That way, they learn to wait for direction from you instead of just impulsively going after everything that they want," Jones said.

Teaching your pup a "drop it" cue can also be useful, she added.

The one thing you definitely should not do is chase your dog to take back the tissue, as that will only encourage them to see it as a fun game, rather than give up the paper, Jones added.

The video has left TikTokers in stitches, with several impressed by the strength of the toilet paper.

Alyssa Goodfox said: "That's some strong toilet paper!..."

Brooke Eden added: "This should be a toilet paper commercial...that's some good no breakage TP [toilet paper]! [hands clapping emojis]."

Others thought the pup was actually a rabbit.

In a comment that received 16,900 likes, user angelfeathers said: "I legit thought that was a rabbit at first [crying laughing emoji]."

Caroline agreed, saying: "i thought it was a bunny at first lol [laugh out loud]."

Brittany Leigh said: "This is hilarious," while Alexis wrote: "That was magical."

