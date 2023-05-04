Puppy Proving 'Monsters Under the Bed Are Real' Has Internet in Stitches

A TikTok video of a woman proving that there are "monsters under the bed" has delighted audiences online.

The viral post captures the moment when the woman drops a slipper onto the ground, only for it to be suddenly snatched up by her puppy, whose head emerges from under the bed and then retreats back out of sight.

The video's creator joked that a ''monster under the bed" showed up to cause havoc. The video has been aptly captioned: "Monsters under the bed are real."

Since it was shared to the platform on April 19 by @M.A.Colpo, the TikTok post has been viewed over 2.5 million times and liked by over 230,000 users, making it @M.A.Colpo's most popular post to date by far.

Over 800 TikTok users expressed their amusement at the short clip. "We must have a closer look at the monster under the bed," one wrote. "I would like to see the monster, please," another added.

Another user commented: "I have one of those monsters too."

"Bassets are the best!!! Mine exclusively stole socks when she was little," said another commenter, to which the video's creator responded: "Is sock thievery a basset thing?!"

The dog appears to be a male dog called Whisky, who is featured in many of @M.A.Colpo's videos.

A stock image shows a basset hound and a man eye to eye. A TikTok video of a basset hound under a bed who snatches its owner's dropped slipper has gone viral. Getty Images

Should You Adopt a Basset Hound?

The video's creator, Michelle Colpo, said in the post that the cheeky pup is in fact a basset hound. Originally bred for hunting, the popular breed is known for its formidable sense of smell, which is a common trait in hound breeds, according to the Kennel Club's website.

The dog is "a tenacious hound of ancient lineage which hunts by scent, possessing a pack instinct and a deep melodious voice," according to the Kennel Club, which says it is the largest organization in the U.K. devoted to dog health, welfare and training.

The website adds that the breed tends to be gentle, affectionate and sweet-natured. It is rarely temperamental or feisty, unlike other small-sized breeds. Bassett hounds are thought to have originated in medieval France. Today, they are a popular pet of choice in the U.K and U.S. because of their docile nature, which makes them well suited to families.

Newsweek reached out to Colpo via TikTok for comment.

