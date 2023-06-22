Heartwarming

Puppy's Reaction to Dad Fake-Crying Melts Hearts: 'Literal Teddy Bear'

By
Heartwarming Dogs Pets Animals Trends

A particularly cute puppy described by TikTok as "literal teddy bear" has been melting hearts in various videos on the platform. In one video, posted on June 19 by @bartonlikesprings, which has over 3.3 million views, Bart the chunky fox red Labrador puppy can be seen lying on his owners' bed.

One of his owners pretends to have a hurt hand, fake-crying and saying, "Bart, can you fix it?" while Bart looks inquisitively at his dad, before licking his hand. "He knows your faking it," says another voice off camera. "Please don't cry dad! Okay, I kiss it!" reads the caption.

Fox red labrador puppy
A stock image of a fox red Labrador puppy in the grass. A similar dog called Bart has been filmed kissing his dad's hand after he pretended it was injured. Caroline Anderson/Getty Images

It's well known that dogs can pick up on certain verbal and non-verbal emotional signals from humans, which is why they can make great service and therapy animals.

"A growing body of scientific research shows that dogs are just too skilled at sensing and/or interpreting how we're feeling to be duped," says the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). "They're able to distinguish emotional facial expressions from neutral expressions, and they can tell happy faces from angry ones, just from photos of faces."

Not only can dogs sense our emotions, they can also use them to influence us. Research has shown that dogs' faces are most expressive when they know people are looking at them. "Although it's not yet clear exactly how dogs visually signal us and how we respond," says the RSPCA, "there's certainly evidence that we're susceptible to these signals. One study found that, when dogs were being watched, they often raised their eyebrows in a particular way. This eyebrow raise is known to give dogs in rescue centers a better chance of being rehomed. It may make the dogs' eyes look 'sad' or infant-like, creating an empathetic response from us."

@bartonlikesprings

Please dont cry dad! Okay, I kiss it! #redlabrador #puppytiktok #puppycheck #bigboi

♬ original sound - Barton
@bartonlikesprings

Users on TikTok loved the video. "Those eyes were worried about the owner," wrote one. "Ooooooooo the way he is looking at u so worried," commented another.

"That's the most perfect dog i have ever seen in my life," posted one user. "Listen, I'm ready to go to war for this puppy," wrote another. "I have 3 dogs of my own but now I also need yours," one commented.

Newsweek has reached out to @bartonlikesprings via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC