Watch As Puppy 'Kept Smiling' at New Owners Before She Was Adopted

Puppies are irresistibly cute, so picking one to take home can be especially hard for dog parents-to-be. But Penny, a Shiba Inu, made the process much easier for her new owners.

Sarah Howe, 26, recently shared a montage of videos to TikTok showing Penny sitting in a pen with her siblings. They can be seen play fighting while Penny sits next to them and smiles directly at Howe.

Howe, from St. Petersburg, Florida, told Newsweek: "I knew she was the one because she chose us!"

Two months ago Howe, who works in public relations, met Penny for the first time.

She told Newsweek: "She kept smiling at us and she let me pet her, she kept shaking her paw at me if I stopped petting her."

Since then five-month-old Penny has settled into her new home with Howe and her husband Jack.

It seems like the couple have made the right choice as Shiba Inus make great family pets. The American Kennel Club (AKC) has described these dogs as active, affectionate and attentive. They are also said to be fairly open to strangers and good with other children along with other dogs.

The ancient Japanese breed was brought to America from Japan about 60 years ago and their popularity has grown immensely over the years, according to the AKC. The couple may have their hands full with little Penny as the breed almost always needs a job or activity and has pretty high energy levels.

The popular clip captioned: "The shiba smile will melt your heart" has over 220 comments since it was shared on August 7.

"Nothing like a Shibas love," said one user.

Howe told one user "it's the best feeling in the world" when Penny smiles at her.

"Aww I have a Shiba too she smiles at me every morning when I come home from work," said another.

