Watch the Moment Puppy Sneaks Onto Trampoline With Disastrous Consequences

This poor dog was curious to find out what the trampoline in the backyard did, but he wasn't expecting to jump quite so high up in the air.

Teddy, the Maltipoo was captured strolling onto the trampoline, which is built into the ground, while his owner's dad jumped on it. As soon as he landed back on the trampoline, he sent Teddy flying up into the air unexpectedly.

The now viral video was posted on TikTok (@thegrazes) on March 29, and it has generated over 8.6 million views and 357,000 likes. The caption alongside the video reads: "My 58-year-old dad was showing us his moves when this happened."

While Teddy didn't intend to learn how high he could jump on this occasion, the American Kennel Club (AKC) notes that jumping is fine for dogs over a year old.

Teddy flying off the trampoline. The Maltipoo puppy wasn't expecting to leap so high into the air. @thegrazes

Learning to jump is often part of agility training for dogs, which allows them to complete obstacle courses and obedience programs. The AKC does suggest teaching dogs to start off with smaller jumps, but Teddy seemed to master the large trampoline leap.

After sharing the hilarious clip, Tiffany Graze, from Texas, spoke to Newsweek about Teddy's unfortunate experience.

She said: "My dad, Himer, was trying to show us that he isn't old and that he can still jump like he used to. As he was showing us, my puppy decided to walk through the trampoline to give him some love.

"That resulted in my dad freaking out in the air as he noticed Teddy on the trampoline too. It sent Teddy flying, and my dad fell sideways to avoid hurting him.

"I felt concerned as I watched it happening, but relieved once I noticed they were both fine. We all had a good laugh about it afterwards."

Graze said that Teddy apparently loves going on the trampoline and thankfully this incident didn't scare him away.

The family wasn't expecting to get such a response from the video though, and the dad's TikTok fame even coincided with his birthday, which made it extra special.

"It's been really cool to see the reaction," Graze continued. "My dad's birthday was April 9, so it was definitely a good birthday gift for him as he got to have his five minutes of fame."

Himer and Teddy's trampoline antics have generated over 900 comments on the TikTok post, with so many people sharing how funny they found it.

One person commented on the video: "Funny thing is dogs usually love the sensation of trampolines. Probably not in this situation though."

Another amused person wrote: "Awwww bless the puppy hahah. I'm sorry I shouldn't laugh."

