Puppy Left With Swollen Lips After Bee Sting, Vet Explains What to Do Next

By
Dogs love the great outdoors, but sometimes their curiosity can get the better of them, as in the case of poor Jarli, a golden retriever puppy who recently had a run-in with a bee.

In a TikTok video posted to @sunnylife_ofaus, Jarli can be seen sitting on the floor looking sorry for herself and sporting a very swollen nose and lips.

"Poor Jarli got stung by a bee the other day. She's fine, but look at her swollen lips," reads the caption. When the camera moves closer to Jarli's face, her swollen muzzle means her front puppy teeth are exposed.

One user commented, "Poor baby. At my workplace last year we saw dozens of doggies with bee stings it was a trending."

Dog and bee
A stock image shows a dog and a bee. A golden retriever puppy who got stung by a bee shows off her swollen nose and mouth in a TikTok video. kozorog/Getty Images

A sting from a bee is usually nothing to worry about, but it's important to remain calm to keep your pet from becoming more stressed, said Patrik Holmboe, the head veterinarian at Amsterdam's Cooper Pet Care.

"If you can see the stinger, try to remove it by scraping it out with a credit card or something similar," Holmboe told Newsweek. "It's critical not to waste too much time on this step, as the venom will continue to be released the longer the stinger stays in. If you think your dog is in distress or danger, the biggest priority is to get them to a vet."

Some remedies you can try at home if you don't believe your dog is in immediate danger. "Make a thick paste out of baking soda and water and apply it to the sting site," Holmboe recommends. "This may help to neutralize the venom and reduce swelling. In addition, you could give your dog a dose of Benadryl.... But certainly speak to a vet first about the correct dose. This can help alleviate some of the symptoms associated with a bee sting."

@sunnylife_ofaus

Poor Jarli got stung by a bee the other day. She’s fine, but look at her swollen lips 😭 #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenretriever #puppy #bees #beehive #beesting #lipfiller #poorpuppy #pooch #cutepuppy #puppiesfyp #puppies

♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer
@sunnylife_ofaus

Some dogs might recover quickly, within a few hours. Others may need up to a few days for a reduction in swelling and irritation. "All dogs are different," Holmboe said. "A bee sting might be more serious if your dog happens to be allergic, just like in humans. Symptoms of a serious reaction can include severe swelling, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, pale gums, collapse or seizures."

He went on: "Some of these certainly constitute a medical emergency, and you should seek veterinary care immediately. Even if your dog isn't allergic, multiple bee stings, and especially a swarm, can still be dangerous as well. Always consult with a vet if you're unsure about your dog's condition after a bee sting."

Users loved the poor pup's video.

"Our boy chases bees too," said one user, "Aw poor little thing," said another.

Newsweek reached out to @sunnylife_ofaus via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

