Puppy That's a Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet: 'Say Hi'

A rottweiler-golden retriever pup named Apollo has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in January by the dog's owner, under the username Apollogoldenrottie, shows the rare mix, which according to some users looks exactly like a "[golden retriever] wearing a [rottweiler] costume for Halloween."

It comes with a caption that says: "Have you ever seen a Golden Retriever x Rottweiler?" Followed by: "Say hi to Apollo."

Crossbreed dogs have recently gained popularity in the United States, mostly thanks to so-called "designer dogs" such as the cockapoo, and labradoodle. Crossbreed dogs are actually healthier and have a longer lifespan than purebred dogs.

That's because, according to the Canine Journal, purebred dogs run the risk of carrying genes for illnesses that are common for that specific breed. Mutts, dogs with at least two or more crossbreeds, are the healthiest canines with the longest life expectancy.

According to a study quoted by the National Library of Medicine, crossbreed dogs live on average 1.2 years longer than their purebred counterparts.

With crossbreeds, you will never know what your dog is going to look like until it's fully grown, according to FitBark, but also you won't be able to tell their temperament either, and it's important when adopting a crossbreed to ask for its parents' breed information when possible.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, and it has so far received over 2.5 million views and 255,700 likes.

One user, Caiti, commented: "It looks like a golden wearing a rottie costume for Halloween." And Miguel Angel Sierra said: "I have a ( Bernese Mountain) + ( Rottweiler Mix ) and iss soooo similar to your dog!!"

Lela wrote: "It's a golden retriever in a Rottweiler skin." And Zee added: "Noo wayy make this a legit breed." And Omnivalles said: "So is a Golden Rottweiler."

Another user, UndeadNaira thought the dog was not a mix but a totally different dog breed: "This is a Hovawart, an actual breed."

Another user, straw3213, said: "Best of both worlds, I want one." And baustin joked: "How much do you want for this dog?" Princess04 added: "He looks like he's a good pupper, and gives the best cuddles."

Newsweek reached out to Apollogoldenrottie for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.