Puppy Tossed From Vehicle During LA Police Chase 'Miraculously' Survives

A puppy that was tossed from a moving vehicle during a two-hour police chase in Los Angeles emerged from the ordeal miraculously unscathed, police said.

It happened on Friday afternoon as officers were pursuing a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder and carjacking that took place on March 26, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Saturday.

As officers chased three suspects through multiple cities in Los Angeles County, police said the puppy was placed in a designer bag and then tossed from a vehicle.

"Miraculously the dog emerged unharmed and was rescued by responding LAPD officers," the LAPD said. "The puppy is now in the care of South L.A. Animal Services, where it is presently being held pending an investigation into the abandonment concern that was noted during the pursuit."

Fox11 reported that a driver in a Chevy Avalanche first led officers on a chase through Inglewood and Westchester, driving erratically across multiple lanes, against traffic and making abrupt U-turns.

The driver continued to flee even after the vehicle lost one of its tires and crashed into an Audi, the station reported.

About an hour into the chase the driver ditched the Chevy and got into the back of another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle led police back to the South Los Angeles area. The puppy was tossed from the second vehicle on 56th Street and Figueroa Street, according to Fox11.

The chase ultimately ended in the city of Carson, at Vermont Avenue and Belson Street.

The LAPD said three suspects were arrested: Gustavo Alvarez, 27; Lynette Moreno, 27; and Michelle Zamudio, 25.

Alvarez, of Los Angeles, was arrested for the attempted murder and carjacking at 101st and San Pedro streets on March 26, police said. He was arrested and is being held without bail.

Moreno, of Los Angeles, set up the second getaway vehicle and was arrested for accessory and evading. Her bail was set at $67,500.

Zamudio, of Santa Monica, was the driver of the second getaway vehicle, police said. She was booked for evading and her bail was set at $75,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Newsweek has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and South L.A. Animal Services for further comment.